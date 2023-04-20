New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said that his team will need to go back to the basics of batting, and string partnerships to return to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.

David Warner-led DC are the only winless side in the IPL 2023, having suffered five losses in five matches. Their biggest problem has been the lack of runs from almost all batters, apart from Warner and Axar Patel.

“We would certainly like to bat better. We’ve not been able to get off to good starts or we have lost wickets in clumps. We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score. If we can do that, then we can turn it around,” Marsh said ahead of the match.

When asked about his own form with the bat, Marsh said, “I’ve got a lot of confidence in my processes and routines to go out there and play aggressively from ball one. I’ve not been able to execute my plans in the three games that I have played this season. But I know that my process works and therefore it’s about sticking to your process and having good intent. Hopefully, I can start scoring runs.”

Marsh has so far scored just 4 runs in 3 matches.

The Australian further expressed that the Delhi Capitals are working very hard to turn their fortunes in the IPL 2023, “It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game.”

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

