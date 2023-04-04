Having lost their opening game to Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals will look to get their first won on board when they face a stern challenge against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Australia’s David Warner, suffered a 50-run defeat at the hands of LSG, and a couple of major concerns for DC are a poor bench strength and a lack of good Indian pacers.

Also read: Rishabh Pant likely to be in stands for DC’s game against Gujarat Titans

Chetan Sakariya went for 53 runs in four overs while taking two wickets, and Khaleel Ahmed finished with figures of 2/30 against LSG. Mukesh Kumar registered figures of 0/34.

The Capitals were clearly missing South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who missed the team’s opener owing to national duties.

Nortje, in fact arrived in India along with fellow South Africans David Miller and Lungi Ngidi, so that means is all but available for the game against GT on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, GT sustained a big injury blow after Kane Williamson, who was injured while attempting a catch against CSK, has been ruled out of the rest of the season. And Williamson’s absence means it leaves a space for David Miller in the XI.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting, meanwhile, will have to rejig the combination a bit.

May be drop Sakariya and get Mustafizur Rahaman, an experienced international campaigner in the bowling unit. In that case, Rilee Rossouw will have to sit out.

In the batting department, skipper David Warner would like to see the Indian youngsters like Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan handle raw pace better than they did while encountering Mark Wood.

Both looked uncomfortable and short of ideas as one didn’t have his bat come down in time while the other just managed to avoid a head injury while getting into a tangle, playing the ramp shot.

Sarfaraz nor being picked for Test squad has been questioned by many but it is widely believed, even at the top level in the BCCI, that the Mumbaikar has serious technical issues against the short-pitched deliveries above 138 to 140 clicks.

The duo will have to do much better if DC don’t want to lose early momentum.

Against DC, Mohammed Shami and Pandya will pose a different challenge. With Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and ever consistent Rashid Khan for company, it will be a challenge for DC batters.

DC’s main problem is Indian bench strength and perhaps not having good enough ones to be substituted as ‘impact players’.

The likes of Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav and Aman Hakim Khan are decent domestic players but without X factor.

It will all depend on how well the foreign recruits shape up for Capitals.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Kona Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wkk), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first 2 games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed and Alzarri Joseph.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar and Vicky Ostwal.

Match Starts at 7:30pm.

With inputs from PTI

