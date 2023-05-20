Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are second on the IPL 2023 points table and can become the second team to reach the playoffs in the ongoing edition if they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With 15 points already in the kitty, CSK have a slight advantage in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also have 15 points with one game left and are the only team who can match CSK on 17 points if both sides win.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) also have a game left each, they can only reach 16 points.

For CSK, the equation is simple, beat DC and reach the playoffs. They can also finish in top-two if LSG lose or LSG win against KKR but fail to have a better NRR (net run rate) than CSK.

IPL playoffs scenarios: 6 teams fight for 3 spots

CSK can qualify despite losing but that surely won’t be on their mind as it will require favours from other teams.

Coming to the game, DC were the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2023 and can play the role of the party pooper. They did the same against Punjab Kings in their last game. PBKS were eventually eliminated after losing to Rajasthan Royals.

DC in that context pose a big challenge with nothing more to lose.

Both CSK and DC boast economical spinners, in fact, the best in the league.

Delhi spinners have 24 wickets to their name at an economy rate of 7.09, while CSK tweakers have taken 35 wickets at 7.55. On a slow track in Delhi, both teams are expected to do well in the spin department but it’s the batting where the difference would be made.

CSK have batters in form while DC have struggled for runs throughout the season, but Prithvi Shawa roared to form with a fifty against PBKS in their last match.

DC vs CSK form guide ((last five games)

DC: WLLWW

CSK: LWWNRL

DC vs CSK head-to-head: In 28 matches so far, Chennai Super Kings lead the stat 18-10.

DC vs CSK likely playing XIIs

DC: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

DC vs CSK live streaming: The match will start at 3.30 PM and will be shown live on JioCinema app and website. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.