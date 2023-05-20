Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Live Score, DC vs CSK: Chennai go for playoff spot against Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE: Follow live score, updates, scorecard and commentary in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL Live Score, DC vs CSK: Chennai go for playoff spot against Delhi

David Warner of Delhi Capitals and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at toss during match 55 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 10th May 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for IPL

DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: “Whatever will be, will be,” said Michael Hussey ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash against the Delhi Capitals. He was referring to their chances of making the playoffs which are still not confirmed on the penultimate day of league stage of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Despite being second in the IPL points table, their fate depends on how they fare against an already-eliminated DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium under searing heat. A win would take CSK into the playoffs and a loss would see their fate be decided by other teams.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: He knows he is not going to bat for longer time periods, says Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni's training

IPL

IPL 2023: Too many dot balls in middle overs cost us dearly against CSK, says DC coach Ricky Ponting

To progress even with a defeat, CSK would need one of Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose. This doesn’t even take into consideration their ambition of making the top-two.

Maybe dangerously for them, DC have already been eliminated and have nothing but pride to play for. In their last outing, with no such pressure, Delhi scored 213 runs – their highest this season – against Punjab Kings with Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner all in the mix.

The difference though is that this one comes at home. At the Kotla, DC have just two wins in six this season and Shane Watson admitted the squad hasn’t been suitable for the home conditions.

On head-to-head, CSK have won 18 of 28 matches against DC. When shifting focus just to Delhi between these two, Chennai have won five of seven played. So, based on history, it is ‘Advantage Chennai’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 20, 2023 13:13:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube, a unique talent, says CSK batting coach Mike Hussey
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube, a unique talent, says CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Shivam Dube is a unique talent, his ability to hit the ball out of the park is amazing and has got phenomenal power, said Michael Hussey.

IPL 2023: CSK inflict 27-run defeat on DC at fortress Chepauk
Photos

IPL 2023: CSK inflict 27-run defeat on DC at fortress Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings restricted Delhi Capitals to 140/8 after setting them 168 to win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL Qualification Scenarios: What CSK, DC, MI, RCB need to do to make playoffs
First Cricket News

IPL Qualification Scenarios: What CSK, DC, MI, RCB need to do to make playoffs

We take a look at how Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed in IPL playoff qualification race after Match 54 and what Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals need to do ahead of their meeting at Chepauk.