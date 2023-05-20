DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: “Whatever will be, will be,” said Michael Hussey ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash against the Delhi Capitals. He was referring to their chances of making the playoffs which are still not confirmed on the penultimate day of league stage of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Despite being second in the IPL points table, their fate depends on how they fare against an already-eliminated DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium under searing heat. A win would take CSK into the playoffs and a loss would see their fate be decided by other teams.

To progress even with a defeat, CSK would need one of Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose. This doesn’t even take into consideration their ambition of making the top-two.

Maybe dangerously for them, DC have already been eliminated and have nothing but pride to play for. In their last outing, with no such pressure, Delhi scored 213 runs – their highest this season – against Punjab Kings with Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner all in the mix.

The difference though is that this one comes at home. At the Kotla, DC have just two wins in six this season and Shane Watson admitted the squad hasn’t been suitable for the home conditions.

On head-to-head, CSK have won 18 of 28 matches against DC. When shifting focus just to Delhi between these two, Chennai have won five of seven played. So, based on history, it is ‘Advantage Chennai’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.