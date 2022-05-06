David Warner wasn't bothered about his hundred, asked me to hit hard in final over: Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell smashed a quick-fire 67 off 35 with 18 of it coming in the last over as Delhi Capitals crossed the 200-run mark against Sunrisers Hyderabad before registering a 21-run win in IPL 2022 on Thursday.

On the other end of the pitch was David Warner who was on 92 (58) before the final over of DC's innings, but the batter did not get a chance to bat in the last over and missed out on a century as Powell smashed Umran Malik for three fours and a six. Despite lacking the opportunity to bring up a ton, Warner was seen celebrating every time Powell hit Malik for a boundary shot.

Read: Old camaraderie with Delhi Capitals flamboyant approach helps David Warner to flourish

After his blistering knock, Powell revealed the conversation he had with Warner ahead of the final over.

“I wanted him (David Warner) to get to a hundred, but he asked me to hit as hard as I could, and wasn't bothered about his own hundred. Sometimes you plan for a particular ball, be it the slower or the yorker, but the pitch is so good and the ball was coming on nicely,” Powell told the broadcaster Star Sports.

“I had a conversation with Pant a few days back in the hotel room, he asked me where I wanted to bat, I just asked him to have trust in me. I have improved my game against the spinners as well as the pacers, want to give myself a chance, play some 10-15 balls and then play the shots," the West Indian added talking about his own batting.

Powell, who was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by DC in the IPL 2022 auctions, has been in excellent form of late. The power-hitter has scored 171 runs in the last four matches with DC winning two of them.

With a total of five wins from 10 matches, Delhi are back in the mix for the playoffs. They next play Chennai Super Kings on 8 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.