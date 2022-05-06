IPL 2022: David Warner's innings one of the best for Delhi Capitals, says Rishabh Pant

A rampant David Warner scored 92 off 58 balls as Delhi Capitals defeated his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in IPL 2022 on Thursday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant said that it was one of the best innings that he has witnessed.

Warner blazed 12 fours and three sixes in his innings of 92 not out as DC scored 207/3 batting first. SRH were later restricted to 186/8 as the team from the national capital won their fifth match of the season.

"The way he batted, the way he paced the innings, it's one of the best innings I have seen (in the Delhi camp)," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

Pant was also full of praise for Rovman Powell who scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

"We knew what he (Powell) can give us, we backed him and he's coming out with flying colours now. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%. Good and important win for us."

Playing against his former franchise, Warner said he did not need extra motivation.

"It's a really nice wicket, I've had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off.

"Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older. Having Rovman at the other end was amazing. I didn't need extra motivation, we've seen what's happened before, it was good to get the win," said the Australian.

SRH suffered their third loss in a row.

"You know for us it is just going back to the drawing board. Outstanding knock from David Warner and later by Powell. Fantastic learning opportunities for everyone. Umran has been a fantastic find," said skipper Kane Williamson.

"You learn from the best when you come up against them. Things can change quickly if we put things together. They have had rhythm batting in the middle order. Those two (Pooran and Markam) have been good.

"Just trying to play a role for the team. Staying patient. Every team is strong. Trying to contribute to the team's cause."

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.