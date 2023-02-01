Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'See you soon India': David Warner's message ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will face off for the first of the four Tests in Nagpur, from 9 February onwards.

'See you soon India': David Warner's message ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

David Warner celebrates scoring his 25th Test century against South Africa at the MCG. AP

David Warner’s love for India is no secret. The Australia opener, part of the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, posted a message on his Instagram account expressing his excitement at coming back to the country.

Warner posted an Instagram story of himself with the message “See you soon India”.

In the photo, the left-handed batter can be seen with a big smile on his face as he flashes a thumbs up to the camera . Warner appears to be on a flight in the photo.

David Warner seemingly posted the image on his flight from Australia to India. Image: David Warner Instagram

Warner had been in poor form in the past few months before he came back in style against South Africa last year. In December, the southpaw scored a double century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne against the Proteas. The Australia opener slammed 200 off 255 deliveries, with 16 fours and 2 sixes included in his knock.

The Australian bowling unit did not let South Africa gain an advantage in the contest, with Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon emerging as the stars of the game. The hosts ultimately won the fixture by an innings and 182 runs after South Africa were dismissed for 204.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will face off for the first of the four Tests in Nagpur, from 9 February onwards. The second Test will be played in Delhi from 17 February. The third fixture will be held in Dharamshala from 1 March, while the final game will take place in Ahmedabad from 9 March. The four Tests will be followed by a three match ODI series.

The Indian squad for the first two matches of the series has been announced, with swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav getting his maiden call-up in the format. Shubman Gill, who has been in good form recently is also part of the squad.

Australia Tour of India: Full Schedule

1st Test, Nagpur: February 9 – February 13

2nd Test, Delhi: February 17 – February 21

3rd Test, Dharamsala: March 1 – March 5

4th Test, Ahmedabad: March 9 – March 13

ODI Schedule

1st ODI: March 17, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: March 19, Vizag

3rd ODI: March 22, Chennai

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 01, 2023 15:30:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Michael Clarke ‘doesn't understand’ why Aussies are not playing a tour game
Sports

India vs Australia: Michael Clarke ‘doesn't understand’ why Aussies are not playing a tour game

Michael Clarke said that playing a T20I or an ODI in India is completely different from playing Tests.

Darren Lehmann backs Ashton Agar as Australia's second spinner for India Test series
First Cricket News

Darren Lehmann backs Ashton Agar as Australia's second spinner for India Test series

Left-arm orthodox spinner Agar returned wicket-less during Australia's last Test against South Africa in Sydney but, on Indian conditions, the finger spinner could be successful, according to the former Australia coach.

Michael Clarke filmed being slapped by girlfriend; commentary contract for India-Australia Tests to be terminated?
First Cricket News

Michael Clarke filmed being slapped by girlfriend; commentary contract for India-Australia Tests to be terminated?

Michael Clarke had served the role of a commentator in several important tournaments. He was called up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.