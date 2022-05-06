'David Warner FIRE hai': Twitter reacts after Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals have leaped to the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday. Rishabh Pant and company have returned to their winning ways after a high-scoring contest that saw the ball flying all over the park at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Coming to bat first, DC opener David Warner was the star of the match as he slammed a stupendous 92* off 58 balls against his former franchise. His excellent innings included 12 fours and three sixes which helped DC to post a huge total of 207/3 in 20 overs.

Apart from Warner, power-hitter Rovman Powell also provided strong support, wherein he scored 67* from 35 deliveries, which included three fours and six maximums. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sensational with the ball. He conceded only 25 runs and also took a wicket.

When SRH came for their innings, fans were surprised to see them down in the dumps at 37/3 by the end of the seventh over. Captain Kane Williamson fell for an 11-ball four run.

However, batter Nicholas Pooran stood tall against the Capitals smashing 62 off 34 balls, which included two fours and six humongous sixes. South African batter Aiden Markram and Pooran stitched a 60-run partnership, but the pressure had the Trinidadian cricketer in the 18th over when he lost his wicket against Shardul Thakur. Towards the end of the match, SRH could only manage to make 186/8 in 20 overs.

This much-needed win for the Capitals have taken them above Sunrisers with an excellent net run rate. They have 10 points from five wins and ten games, while SRH have the same score and points.

After DC brushed aside Hyderabad, Twitter was quick to react.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated the Capitals, especially Warner for taking the team forward.



West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was happy to see DC keeping faith in Powell.

Happy to see DC reaping the rewards of keeping faith in Rovman . Destined for greatness and hungry for it — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) May 5, 2022

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra tweeted that “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on” in regards to Warner’s performance.

That’s why they say “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”. Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aAO67YZmau — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 5, 2022

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his economical spell in a high-scoring game.

Amazing how often @BhuviOfficial bowls an economical spell in a high scoring game. 4-0-22-0 last game when CSK made 202. Today also 4-1-25-1. Remember him giving just 23 in 4 overs in that famous 263 run game when Gayle scored 175! #DCvSRH #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 5, 2022

Delhi Captial on Twitter said, “David Warner FIRE hai”.

Few more reactions here:

Oh,,,,and David Warner — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 5, 2022

DC will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on 8 May, while SRH will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day itself.

