Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on alleged rape charges on Sunday in Sydney, as per team sources. Gunathilaka, who was with the team in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup, was arrested from the team hotel in the early hours of Sunday after a police investigation into the report that a 29-year-old had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week.

“Daushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him,” a source close to the Sri Lankan team told news agency PTI.

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney on rape charges, team leaves Australia without him: Team source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2022

The New South Wales police also posted about the arrest of an unnamed Sri Lankan national on their website.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday,” said a New South Wales police statement.

“Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022). He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL (audio-visual links) today.”

Initially part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad, Gunathilaka was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury during the first round. He continued to be with the squad despite the injury.

Sri Lanka were knocked out of the World Cup after losing to England in their final Super 12 group game on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.