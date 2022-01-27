Dan Christian asks for ‘covid free, fit players’ for Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL final; AB de Villiers, Jofra Archer respond

Australian cricketer Dan Christian recently tweeted that his Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Sixers is trying to get eleven COVID-19 free players for the final against Perth Scorchers.

The Sixers, who are eyeing a third title victory on the trot this year, defeated Adelaide Strikers in a last-ball win in the semi-finals and face three-time champions Perth Scorchers in the final that will take place at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Friday, 28 January.

However, even after a stunning victory leading to the title clash, Sydney Sixers have found themselves to be in a bit of a situation, struggling to get eleven fit and COVID-free players on board for the summit clash.

Batter Daniel Hughes suffered an ankle injury and was forced out of the match, while Jack Edwards is under isolation due to COVID-19. Cricketer Josh Philippe is also out after contracting the virus.

As reported by FoxNews, Moises Henriques played Wednesday’s match under a calf injury. Jordan Silk limped in the field due to hamstring injury and it is doubtful that he will play for the Friday match.

Sixers was also forced to play their assistant coach, Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game due to lack of players.

Looking at the critical situation of players in the team, all-rounder Christian tweeted a funny and rather cheeky post, where he asked for a replacement of players.

In the tweet, Christian asked his Melbourne audience if they were free to play for the finals as his team was struggling to get eleven COVID-19 free and fit players.

Christian wrote, “Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 COVID free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.”

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen *no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

The cricketer also offered free beer, which he said will be poured from a potentially large cup, hinting at the Sydney Sixers team aiming to win the trophy. He asked the audience to DM him if they were keen on joining and also wrote in the end “No test Cricketers”. With his “no test cricketers”, Christian took a dig at Cricket Australia who denied Sydney Sixers a replacement player in the form of Steve Smith when they asked for him. South African legend AB de Villiers responded to Christian’s sarcastic tweet and replied that he would be keen to join only if he can be guaranteed four overs in the match. De Villiers tweeted, “ I’m keen if u can guarantee me my 4 overs?”

I’m keen if u can guarantee me my 4 overs? — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 27, 2022

Pacer Jofra Archer of England also joined in the banter and commented on Christian’s request. He asked the all-rounder cricketer whether he was required to pay subs or not for playing.

Do I have to pay subs? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on Christian’s bizarre request for his side?

