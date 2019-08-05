First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Dale Steyn retires from Tests: 'Best of his era', Twitter reacts as Proteas fast bowler bids adieu to Test cricket

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 05, 2019 21:29:28 IST

South African Dale Steyn, one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket in a bid to extend his longevity in the shorter forms of the game.

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20Is.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," said the 36-year-old Steyn, his country's leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.

"In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

"So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport... I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe hailed Steyn as "undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket".

"He has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the South African attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations to follow," said a "saddened" Moroe.

"More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters."

Here's how Twitter reacted as his Test retirement was announced:

The announcement

Love pouring in for Steyn

Best of his era

He has a place in history

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 21:29:28 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Dale Steyn, Dale Steyn Retirement, Dale Steyn Retires, Proteas, South Africa National Cricket Team, Thabang Moroe

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all