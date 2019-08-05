Dale Steyn retires from Tests: 'Best of his era', Twitter reacts as Proteas fast bowler bids adieu to Test cricket
Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 Delhi Vs VBKV Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs VBKV Chepauk Super Gillies beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 61 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 251 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs RTW - Aug 6th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
J&K bifurcation: Keeping Valley with Jammu will make things worse; end of decades-old revolt only possible if Kashmir gets autonomy
-
Amit Shah moves proposal to scrap Article 370; Mehbooba mourns 'darkest day in Indian democracy'; BJP leaders hail 'historical day'
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests cause transport chaos with more than 100 flights cancelled today
-
Maharashtra rains: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune for next 5 days
-
Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance
-
Citi Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios wins sixth title and it is time we stopped expecting him to ‘come of age’
-
Sensex tanks over 418 points due to intense selling in banking, finance and metal stocks amid Kashmir uncertainty
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Re-examining the legacy of Lal Singh Dil, Punjab's 'Poet of the Revolution'
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
South African Dale Steyn, one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket in a bid to extend his longevity in the shorter forms of the game.
Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20Is.
"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," said the 36-year-old Steyn, his country's leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.
"In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.
"So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport... I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."
Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe hailed Steyn as "undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket".
"He has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the South African attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations to follow," said a "saddened" Moroe.
"More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters."
Here's how Twitter reacted as his Test retirement was announced:
The announcement
Love pouring in for Steyn
Best of his era
He has a place in history
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2019 21:29:28 IST
Also See
Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket as South Africa's highest wicket-taker, to continue playing in limited-overs
Faf du Plessis feels World Test Championship is 'refreshing', says players are looking forward to new chapter of red-ball cricket
South Africa sack coach Ottis Gibson after disastrous World Cup campaign; CSA to appoint football-style team manager to take charge