Dale Steyn impressed by young India batter, compares his batting style to KL Rahul

After two successive losses in the first couple of matches, India had to win the third match against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. On a two-paced track, the Indian openers in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan found their mojo and raced along off the blocks. Gaikwad, in particular, was superb. Despite having all the talent, the right-hander had not been able to replicate his form in international cricket, but his hit his stride in the 3rd T20I.

Gaikwad and Kishan added 97 runs as the right-hander played the role of the aggressor. He raced along to 57 off 35 balls and it was his first international half century. He has been a consistent performer for the Chennai Super Kings and he became the first uncapped player to finish as the highest run scorer in the 2021 season.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn, who has seen Gaikwad from close range in the IPL, is impressed with the way the right-hander goes about his business. Steyn was bowling coach for the SunRisers Hyderabad the last season and saw Gaikwad smash 99 off 57 balls against his bowling attack.

“When you open the batting in the IPL, you generally come up against the best bowlers in the world. It could be (Kagiso) Rabada or Lockie Ferguson, throw all the names in the hat, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is up for it. Tonight he looked really good. A little bit of luck here and there but you create your own luck,” Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

Steyn also added that Gaikwad batted in the KL Rahul mould and that he never looks hassled and does not give the impression that he is a particularly aggressive batter.

“The thing that stands out is that he doesn't look like an aggressive player. He kind of looks in a similar vein in which KL Rahul bats. He stands very still, non-threatening. I loved bowling to batters like that. But then you bowl a half decent ball and it goes for four. You bowl your best ball and that goes for four. A bad ball also goes for four and now you are under a lot of pressure,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.