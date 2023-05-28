IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans will be Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu’s last IPL match, the batter announced on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Rayudu took to Twitter hardly a couple of hours before the Sunday final to share the news.

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

“2 great teams Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs, 8 finals,5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl” he tweeted.

Rayudu started his IPL journey in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians and only switched to Chennai in 2018.

So far in his IPL career, Rayudu has scored 4329 runs from 202 matches. This includes one century and 22 fifties. Rayudu has previously played for Mumbai Indians as well.

He ascended to the international scene in 2004 for the first time, when he led India’s U19 team to the 2004 World Cup semi-final. However, he had to wait until 2013 to make his ODI debut.

