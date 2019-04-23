Auto Refresh
CSK vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shane Watson stars in Super Kings' six-wicket win
Date: Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 23:57 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 41 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Shane Watson is the Man of the Match for his 96 off 53 balls!
Ball 4: Single! CSK win! A bit of a stutter after Watson's dismissal, but they are through in the end! Bravo walks out to bat ahead of Dhoni, and collects the winning run, the ball ricocheting off the stumps after the straight drive by the Trinidadian, allowing the batsman ample time to get to the other end.
CSK 176/4, win by six wickets!
Ball 4: OUT! Rayudu tries to end it with a bang, but ends up getting a leading edge to offer Shankar an easy catch at mid off! CSK 175/4; need 1 to win off 2
Ball 3: Single! Scores level now after Jadhav taps the ball towards mid off for a quick single! Surely not a super over from here! CSK 175/3; need 1 to win off 3
Ball 2: SIX! Jadhav smacks the ball towards deep midwicket, where Pandey grabs the ball, but has crossed beyond the boundary before throwing the ball back in! CSK nearly home now!; CSK 174/3; need 2 to win off 4
Ball 1: Single! Rayudu taps the ball towards the leg side for one; CSK 168/3; need 8 to win off 5
OUT! No century for Shane Watson this evening as he nicks a short ball from Bhuvneshwar after committing himself to the hook shot, getting caught behind for 96! Superb catch from Bairstow, diving to his left, something for him to smile about in his last evening in IPL 2019. End of an outstanding knock from the Australian, who has returned to form in style! CSK 160/3
Watson c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 96(53)
FOUR! Attempted yorker from Bhuvi, but ends up firing a wide yorker at Watson. The Aussie brings his bat down and steers it behind point for a boundary! Brings up the fifty-stand with Rayudu! CSK 131/2
SIX! What a way for Shane Watson to bring up his first half-century of IPL 2019, pulling a short ball into the stands beyond square-leg! Takes 35 deliveries to get to the milestone! Also brings up the 100 for Chennai! CSK 102/2
OUT! Rashid had been beating Raina consistently throughout the over, and ends up foxing Raina with a googly off the last delivery. Raina misses after stepping forward and missing the ball while looking for an on drive, and is stumped as a result. CSK 80/2
Raina st Bairstow b Rashid 38(24)
SIX! Half-tracker from Shakib, Watson waits deep in his crease and swivels around to send the ball into the empty stands beyond the backward square-leg fence. That also brings up the fifty stand between Watson and Raina! CSK 57/1
OUT! Sunrisers get the early breakthrough, thanks to a superb direct hit by Hooda at mid off! Du Plessis chips the ball in that direction and puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, but his bat is on the line by the time the bails are dislodged. CSK 3/1
Du Plessis run out (Hooda) 1(7)
OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell.
Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20)
DROPPED! Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.
OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan.
Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)
FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side.
FIFTY! What an amazing innings this has been from Manish Pandey. He gets to his fifty with a boundary, just the way he started his innings. Bravo drops it short into Pandey's ribs, which he tucks it around, beats the short fine leg for a boundary. Brings up his half-century in just 25 balls.
OUT! Harbhajan Singh strikes. Oh how he would love to wrap this pitch and take it home. Jonny Bairstow is out for a second ball duck. Outside off stump and the ball holds its line, Bairstow looking to slice the ball behind point, gets an edge to MS Dhoni
Bairstow c Dhoni b Harbhajan 0(2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
MS Dhoni elects to bowl after Chennai Super Kings win toss
"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.
That brings us to the end of the 41st match of IPL 2019, with Chennai Super Kings nearly securing their berth in the playoffs after taking their points tally to 16 following a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The race to the playoffs certainly is getting hotter with each passing game, with teams such as Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals narrowly behind CSK in the points table.
Meanwhile, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore hosting Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy tomorrow. A defeat will not only end RCB's hopes of making it to the last four for good, but will also help KXIP move ahead of SRH to the fourth spot in the points table.
Do joins us in our coverage of Wednesday's fixture. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Chepauk finally rolls out a pitch that their fans deserve. How crucial were those final few overs of Hyderabad's inning where they couldn't capitalize on a great platform set by Warner and Pandey. CSK started with extreme caution playing 10 dot balls at the start. But Watson and Raina quickly made amends with a flurry of boundaries. Raina fell against Rashid along the way, but once Watson discovered the middle of his bat there was only going to be one winner in the game. He destroyed Rashid Khan in his second spell and essentially saw them home before falling just short of his hundred. There were a few anxious moments in the end when Khaleel bowled a brilliant 19th over to take the game deep but Jadhav kept his nerve and saw it through in the end. CSK are almost certain of a place in the playoff now barring the slight statistical probabilities.
Shane Watson: I was well due for runs, that's for sure. Can't than Fleming and Dhoni enough for their faith in me. Most other teams would have dropped a few games ago. I sincerely do appreciate, and was nice to be able to repay their faith. At times in the Big Bash, I was in good nick. It was about getting the technique right. Bhuvi's incredibly skilful bowler especially with the new ball.
Shane Watson is the Man of the Match for his 96 off 53 balls!
MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: I think we can give individuals a few games and the team gives them the rest. Watson has been match-winner for us so we have to back him. He has been batting well in the nets. Whatever small innings he played so far, he was middling them well although he did struggle a bit. This is the time when you need to back them. Management's thinking was to give him as many games as possible. It's good to see different individuals step up every game. Nice to see our bowling department do well but would like our batting unit also get into the mode that's necessary for the playoffs. Credit has to also go to the support staff who play a huge role in keeping the atmoshphere within the team good
Harbhajan Singh, CSK: It's always nice to go out there to do what I do. Unfortunately had to miss out a couple of games due to sickness. It's nice to be back and playing, and really happy with the result. We're trying to have strong heart, but we would've liked to finish the game in the 19th over itself. Somehow they have the tendency to take it to the last over. As long as you're getting the right result, it's fine. Nice to see Shane Watson getting the runs under his belt. This will boost his confidence. Going forward, will be a good thing for CSK.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH captain: It was a par score on the wicket, and there was a little bit of dew. (On Rashid's poor spell) Anyone can have an off day. It was amazing hitting, you cannot hit Rashid like that. Credit goes to Watson. There's no doubt these guys have done really well, but there are guys who can replace him. But we are going to miss him. Next three games out of four are away games, so we have to really win those games to qualify for the playoffs. A lot. It gives me a lot of experience. How to go about my bowling. It is helping me mature as a player.
This is CSK’s fifth consecutive victory at home this IPL.
Khaleel returns to the attack. Rayudu collects a single off the first delivery. Watson then smacks the ball over deep midwicket for a maximum off the second delivery, moving into the 90s. Rayudu goes for an inside-out heave off the last delivery, coming back for a second. 10 off the over. CSK need 16 off 18.
SIX! Watson's in a hurry to bring up his century as well as to end the game! Pulls this towards deep midwicket off the middle of his bat! CSK 157/2
Rashid into his final over. Rayudu collects a single off the first ball. Watson then pulls the ball towards deep midwicket, where Pandey saves a couple of runs with some agile works. The SRH fielders are helpless spectators in the third delivery as Watson smashes the ball over long on for a maximum off the third delivery. Single collected off the next two deliveries, before Watson ends Rashid's spell by sweeping the ball behind square for a boundary. Rashid ends a forgettable day with the ball with figures of 1/44 from four. CSK need 26 off 24.
On point!
FOUR! Swivelled away behind square-leg by Watson as he collects a boundary off Rashid's last delivery of the evening! CSK 150/2
SIX! Watson's clearly bossing Rashid this evening! Smashes the ball into the stands beyond long on! CSK 144/2
CSK are cruising now with Watson hitting peak form. It's almost impossible to stop him in this mood. Spinners or seamers, he has the answer to anything you threw at him. That's what you get when you show faith in your key performers. Dhoni and Fleming know the value of Watson once he hits form. These runs carry great value not just for this game but also for the rest of the tournament.
This is Watson's first fifty-plus score in last 11 IPL innings. His last 50-plus score also came against SRH at Mumbai in 2018.
Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack now, and starts off by conceding a single to Watson followed by a dot to Rayudu. The Andhra batsman then mishits the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the third delivery. Watson puts the SRH skipper under pressure by collecting back-to-back fours off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. 10 off the over. CSK need 41 off 30.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to Watson off Bhuvi, this time guided wide of the keeper towards the third man fence! CSK 135/2
FOUR! Attempted yorker from Bhuvi, but ends up firing a wide yorker at Watson. The Aussie brings his bat down and steers it behind point for a boundary! Brings up the fifty-stand with Rayudu! CSK 131/2
Rashid returns to the attack in place of Sandeep, but ends up leaking 16 runs in the over, including a boundary each to Rayudu and Watson and a maximum to the latter. CSK are cantering towards the target right now, needing 51 off 36. SRH desperately need a wicket at this stage.
SIX! Full toss from Rashid, poor stuff from the Afghan leggie, and this has been smacked over the cow corner fence for a maximum by the man who has just returned to form! CSK 124/2
FOUR! Watson gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards deep square-leg, where the fielder puts in a dive, but is unable to stop the ball from rolling away onto the advertising cushion. CSK 118/2
Rashid must spin some magic in this over for Sunrisers
FOUR! Slightly short from Rashid, and Rayudu hangs back in his crease to pull this towards deep midwicket for his first boundary! CSK 113/2
Shakib continues from the other end. The ball narrowly misses the leg stump off the third delivery after beating Rayudu's sweep. Five singles off the over, with two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves through singles. CSK need 67 to win off 42 balls.
Watson is finally coming to the party for Chennai this season. The hosts have waited patiently for him. He has tantalized them with a few starts but today he has finally put his hand up in an important chase for the men in yellow. He needs to stick around and finish the job now for his team.
Sandeep returns to the attack in place of Rashid, and concedes a boundary to Watson first up. Wide off the next delivery, before collecting a double and a boundary, hitting the ball towards deep midwicket on both occasions. Watto then pulls the ball over deep square-leg, bringing up his first fifty of IPL 2019. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 19 off another expensive over from Sandeep, who has leaked 45 runs from three overs so far. CSK need 72 to win off 48 now.
SIX! What a way for Shane Watson to bring up his first half-century of IPL 2019, pulling a short ball into the stands beyond square-leg! Takes 35 deliveries to get to the milestone! Also brings up the 100 for Chennai! CSK 102/2
FOUR! Swatted away towards the midwicket boundary by Watson! CSK 96/2
Ambati Rayudu is one of the four players to have scored 400-plus runs against SRH in IPL. (426 runs, 12 innings, 53.25 average)
FOUR! Watson opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball between two fielders behind square on the off side! CSK 89/2
Tidy over from Shakib as Bhuvneshwar sticks to spin from both ends from now. Three singles and a double off the over, the latter getting new batsman Ambati Rayudu off the mark. CSK need 91 to win off 54 balls.
Top delivery from a high quality player
Unfamiliar territory for CSK as they have a platform in this chase. It means that Dhoni will not walk into a crisis for a change. CSK will be delighted in fact if Dhoni doesn't have to make a contribution at all in this chase. He had asked for Top three to be finishers after their last game. It's time for Raina or Watson to stay there till the end tonight and come good on the captain's expectations.
Rashid beats Raina fair and square in the first delivery of his second over, the ball travelling quite close to the off stump at the same time. Single collected off the second and third deliveries. Raina's beaten again in the fourth delivery, but so does Bairstow as the ball runs away for four byes. Rashid however, succeeds in breaking the partnership by getting Raina stumped off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. At the halfway mark in their innings, CSK need another 96 to win from 60 balls.
OUT! Rashid had been beating Raina consistently throughout the over, and ends up foxing Raina with a googly off the last delivery. Raina misses after stepping forward and missing the ball while looking for an on drive, and is stumped as a result. CSK 80/2
Raina st Bairstow b Rashid 38(24)
Sandeep continues from the other end, and nearly dismisses Watson in the second delivery, with Watson nicking one to Bairstow, who then puts down a tough chance after diving to his right. A much better over from the pacer though, with just five runs coming off it.
SRH spinners' economy rate of 6.62 so far in this IPL before today - the second best among all the teams.
Rashid is brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Watson smashing the ball down the ground for a boundary off the second delivery. Watson hands the strike back to Raina with a single off the third delivery, before Raina guides the ball wide of the slip fielder to collect his sixth four. Single off the fifth delivery, with Rashid ending his first over with a dot ball. 10 off the over. Timeout signalled by the umpire.
IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: CSK win! Sandeep bowls the final over, and is hit for a six off the second delivery to further reduce the equation. Rayudu's dismissed off the third delivery with the scores level, before Bravo walks out and collects the winning run. CSK win by six wickets, and are back on top of the table!
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.
Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.
Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.
Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.
Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.
SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.
The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.
However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
