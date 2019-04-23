23:57 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the 41st match of IPL 2019, with Chennai Super Kings nearly securing their berth in the playoffs after taking their points tally to 16 following a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The race to the playoffs certainly is getting hotter with each passing game, with teams such as Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals narrowly behind CSK in the points table.

Meanwhile, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore hosting Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy tomorrow. A defeat will not only end RCB's hopes of making it to the last four for good, but will also help KXIP move ahead of SRH to the fourth spot in the points table.

Do joins us in our coverage of Wednesday's fixture.