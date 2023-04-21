Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday, 21 April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking about their games this season, MS Dhoni’s CSK have bagged three victories out of their five games in the tournament. Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won just two matches. Ahead of their match on Friday, take a look at the head-to-head records between Chennai and Hyderabad.

CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head records

While Chennai Super Kings have been playing in IPL since its inception, barring their two-year suspension for spot fixing, Hyderabad joined the league in 2013. Since then, the two teams have played each other 18 times. CSK have an edge over SRH. Out of the total matches, Chennai have won 13, while Hyderabad have won just five games.

CSK vs SRH weather prediction

On Friday (21 April), the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees celsius with the weather likely to remain sunny and humid. It is expected to get breezy in the afternoon. The wind speed will hover around 48 km/hour.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming

CSK vs SRH match date

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on 21 April (Friday).

CSK vs SRH match venue

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs SRH match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch CSK vs SRH on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

CSK vs SRH Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar,Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, and Sisanda Magala.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, and Anmolpreet Singh.

