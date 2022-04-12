CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Chennai Super Kings will look to turn their campaign around when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host the game. It has been a nightmarish start for the defending champions. They have lost four matches on the bounce. And, their bowling as well as batting looks rather fragile.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are riding a crest of wave as they come into this game after winning three out of the four games so far. They look a well-balanced side and have enough depth in both the departments - bowling and batting. An interesting sub-plot in this game will be the fact that Faf du Plessis, a name so intrinsic with the Chennai Super Kings over the years, will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They added Glenn Maxwell to the side in the last game against Mumbai Indians and now might have the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff available after they started training with the squad.

Ravindra Jadeja needs his senior men to step up and deliver. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, captain Jadeja himself have to make their presence felt. A lot will also depend on how Moeen Ali responds after a good game in the last match. Their bowling is a cause of concern and the onus will be on how Jadeja uses his options.

RCB, on the other hand, look a well-oiled machine and it seems as if the players have their responsibilities properly defined. The presence of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik give them great finishing abilities, while their bowling seems to have all bases covered.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.