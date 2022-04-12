CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Nothing has gone according to plan for defending champions Chennai Super Kings in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit has lost 4 matches in a row and this is the first time since 2010 that they remain winless after the first 4 games. The yellow army is desperate to end their losing streak when it locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, have done well this season, winning 3 out of 4 games. Once synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis has performed well as RCB's skipper and led his side to three consecutive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs RCB Telecast



Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

CSK vs RCB Live Streaming



The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs RCB Match Details

The CSK vs RCB match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 12 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction



Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj

CSK vs RCB Probable XIs:



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

