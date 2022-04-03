CSK vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

CSK vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to get off the mark on the points table when they meet Punjab Kings on 3 April at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Both CSK and PBKS need to win this match in order to turn around their fortunes. While Chennai Super Kings are placed eighth on the points table, Punjab Kings occupy the seventh spot after their recent defeat.

While CSK need to beef up their bowling stocks as they are bereft of an injured Deepak Chahar. Only Dwayne Bravo has looked in form and with the dew being as heavy as it has been, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have been rendered ineffective.

However, CSK will be chuffed with the performance of their batting order as the team had scored 210 in their last outing. Ruturaj Gaikwad has failed to get going in the first few matches and he now needs to step up and make his presence felt.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been entertaining with the bat till now. The side's attacking strategy came to a screeching halt against KKR. They would look to get back on track after that defeat. They had chased down 206 against RCB in their opening match however their ultra aggressive approach didn't click against KKR and they were bundled out for 137. A much better batting effort is the need of the hour.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

