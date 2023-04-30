Dhoni has again pulled off exactly what he’s famous for, a quick explosive finish.

MS Dhoni came into bat in the last over of the innings. And as he was walking into the pitch the stadium witnessed a very strange thing.

Usually, when a team loses a batter the crowd falls low, but when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed Chennai Super King’s home audience was actually seen cheering because it was Dhoni they had been waiting to see bat all the while.

And Dhoni also made sure he stood up to his fans’ expectations. He blasted away the last two balls for back-to-back sixes to take CSK’s total to a respectable 200.

With these two maximums, Dhoni also completed 1000 runs in the last overs in T20s, 709 of which came in the IPL alone. He’s the second player to achieve the feat following Kieron Pollard.

However, the day ended at not so lucky note for them as Punjab Kings eventually won the nail-biting contest that went to the last ball.

Apart from Dhoni’s last-minute fireworks, it was Devon Conway’s 92 off 52 balls that powered CSK to the big total.

PBKS’s chase started at an explosive note with skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. They lost a wicket early on but maintained the run rate around the required 10 runs per over.

Liam Livingstone (40 off 24), Sam Curran (29 off 20), and Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) took the match to the depth overs.

However, it was Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza who finished the game on the last ball with three runs required off the last ball.

Bowling for the CSK Tushar Deshpande was the most successful with 3 wickets but he ceded valuable 49 runs. Matheesha Pathirana’s unconventional bowling action also presented PBKS batter with considerable trouble.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.