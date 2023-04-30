Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to bounce back to winning ways when the two sides meet in the first match of the Sunday doubleheader in IPL 2023. CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs in their last game, while PBKS were beaten by 56 runs by Lucknow Super Giants. Chennai are fourth in the table with 10 points from eight matches while Punjab have collected eight points from the same number of games.

There’s little to choose between the two sides but CSK have the home advantage and will enter the game as the favourite. A victory at Chepauk will also boost their playoff chances.

At home, CSK have been depending on spinners to do the work and MS Dhoni is expected to opt for the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali. Tushar Deshpande has taken 14 wickets so far and he will continue to lead their pace attack.

Punjab on the other hand have a pace-heavy attack and that may not suit the high-scoring tracks in Chennai. Rahul Chahar was economical in the last match but he is not taking a lot of wickets and the other spin options are Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone.

On the batting front, CSK would hope for Devon Conway to lead from the front after he got out on 8 against RR. The New Zealander has been CSK’s best batter this season. For PBKS, captain Shikhar Dhawan holds the key but he is not the best player against spin bowlers.

Recent form (last 5 matches)

CSK: LWWWL

PBKS: LWLWL

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head: In the 27 matches so far, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 while Pinjab Kings have won 12.

CSK vs PBKS probabale playing XIs

CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

