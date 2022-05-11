CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Whatever little complex mathematical chances Mumbai Indians had of qualifying for the playoffs, went up in smoke with their 52-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. MI lost both their matches to KKR this year, a side against which they have an overwhelmingly dominating record. With only two wins in 11 matches, all MI can do in their remaining three matches is to salvage some pride and try hard not to end up with the wooden spoon.

The five-time champions will next face Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Although going through a not-so-different season than MI, CSK still have a possibility - albeit slim - of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the playoffs.

With 8 points in 11 matches, CSK need to win their remaining three matches by huge margins and hope that the stars align for them. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, the MS Dhoni-led side showed enough signs of pulling off victories with big margins. The defending champions beat DC by 91 runs to stay alive in the tournament.

They would look to do the same when they face depleted Mumbai Indians. CSK's decision to give Devon Conway another go at the top of the order has provided rich dividends. The New Zealand opener has emerged as one of their most consistent batters and would be key to their chances going ahead.

MI, on the other hand, suffered a big blow hours before their match against KKR. They lost Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the remainder of the season with a muscle injury. The good thing for the Rohit Sharma-led side is the return to form of Ishan Kishan. He scored a fifty in their last match against and would look to give another good start against CSK.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

