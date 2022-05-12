IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Mumbai Indians get early wickets

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 12 May, 2022

12 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
2/2 (0.4 ov)

Match 59
Yet To Bat

2/2 (0.4 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 0

Moeen Ali - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Daniel Sams 0.4 0 2 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 2/2 (0.4)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Moeen Ali 0(2)

Moeen Ali 0(2) S.R (0)

c Hrithik Shokeen b Daniel Sams
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live update, Live Score, IPL score, cricket Live Score Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs MI cricket score, 59th IPL Match Live Coverage: MI get an early breakthrough as Conway departs for a zero

19:34 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! What a start for MI. Sams bowled that full and the ball just came into the left-hander. The MI players went up and appealed for an LBW and the umpire gave that one out. Conway has to depart for a golden duck.

19:28 (IST)

We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. The players are out in the middle. 

19:12 (IST)

Playing XI
MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen

19:11 (IST)

Playing XI
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh

19:05 (IST)

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elect to field. Kieron Pollard has been left out. 

19:00 (IST)

Tristan Stubbs is making his debut.

19:00 (IST)

The track seems to have something on offer for the batters. There is some covering of the grass as well which can provide good assistance to the pacers. 

18:38 (IST)

The Chennai Super Kings need to win this encounter against Mumbai Indians to stay in the playoffs race.

18:33 (IST)

Devon Conway has looked in brilliant touch in the last three matches that he has played. The opener has scored runs consistently for CSK in the last three outings. 

18:25 (IST)

Mumbai Indians have already bowed out of the tournament while CSK would be looking to get two crucial points. 

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs MI cricket score, 59th IPL Match Live Coverage: What a start for MI. Sams bowled that full and the ball just came into the left-hander. The MI players went up and appealed for an LBW and the umpire gave that one out. Conway has to depart for a golden duck.

PREVIEW: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will square off in in the 59th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. MI have no chance of making it to the playoffs while CSK are in a must-win all matches territory.

CSK thumped DC in their last match to stay alive in the competition. Devon Conway was the star of the show as he scored 87 off 49 balls and he was ably supported by his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as they helped CSK amass 208 with a late cameo from MS Dhoni (21 off 8) being the icing on the cake. The bowlers then put their best foot forward and bundled DC out for 117 to earn a HUGE win. They would look to carry forward that confidence and momentum into the match vs MI.

After winning two in a row, MI were jolted again as they lost KKR by a huge margin of 52 runs in their last game. They have had a tough time in this tournament and their batting hasn't clicked at all. They would look spoil CSK's party at the Wankhede.

Click here to view the points table

Click here to view the Orange Cap holder

Click here to view the Purple Cap holder

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 12 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match start?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Samarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (unavailable & injured), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (unavailable & injured), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

Updated Date: May 12, 2022 19:36:43 IST

