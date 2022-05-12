CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 preview: Heavyweights look to regain lost pride

The season is well and truly over for both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (mathematically CSK are alive but with a lot of ifs and buts). Half the battle was lost at the auction table for both teams and misfiring retentions never allowed them momentum. As we enter the exciting business end phase of the tournament, both CSK and MI would now look to forget the unforgettable season and have one eye on the future by giving enough opportunities to their shortlisted core unit.

There have been few bright spots along the way for both teams and they would look to regain some lost pride in the remaining three fixtures. While MI are down and out, CSK can still end at a respectable 14 points, and earn a mathematical chance of qualification, if they manage to win their last three matches. From what we have seen from the Yellow Army in the last few games, they are very much capable.

Star watch:

Devon Conway: After missing the first half of the tournament due to personal commitments, the stylish left-hander has arrived, and how! Along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Conway has reinjected stability at top of the order for CSK and given the side the early momentum they missed in most of the games. Effective against both spin and pace, he has been the brightest spot for CSK in what has been a disappointing season for them. Ever since he returned to the XI, the left-hander has notched up scores of 85*, 56 and 87 in his last three outings with the bat and would look to do more of the same against five-time champions Mumbai today.

Ishan Kishan: The most expensive player, heavy price tag, burden of expectations... All this, it seems, has not gone down too well with the youngster who, after a bright start to the competition, lost his mojo and was found wanting. The approach seemed far too cautious and he was not at his fearless best. Little support from the other end, as Rohit Sharma too struggled for runs, didn't help his cause and the wicketkeeper-batsman struggled. The last three games however saw Ishan of the old as he returned with scores of 51, 45 and 26. With India in the World Cup year, Ishan's form will be very crucial for the Men in Blue as he is likely to be the backup opener for the multi-nation event. For Ishan, it's all to play for in the remaining three fixtures.

📢 Official Announcement: Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 11, 2022

Uncapped watch:

Mukesh Choudhary: Not many heard this name before he became the leader of CSK attack in the powerplay overs. Returns weren't encouraging early on but support from the management and the invaluable guidance from behind the stumps by MS Dhoni turned the left-armer into a penetrating option with the new ball and a wicket-taking one at the death. Yes he has gone for runs in the process, blew hot and cold but has only grown in confidence with every game he has played. Against Mumbai Indians, he was brilliant with the new ball and would like to do more of the same when he takes the field today.

Kumar Kartikeya: Mumbai Indians went heavy on pace in the auctions and the spin department wore a very inexperienced look. Expectedly, they have tried quite a few this season and have struggled to contain the game in the middle overs primarily due to lack of a good spin bowling option. Introduced late in the tournament, Kartikeya has given encouraging returns. The left-armer has the ability to bowl "everything". Mixes his lengths and pace well, and has a smart cricketing brain. If he plays against CSK, the youngster is in for a challenge as he will be up against a unit which has quality players of spin. Right from top to bottom.

Quote Corner:

"They also got big money when they were pretty young. So I spoke to them and tried to get a feeling on how to deal with it. They told me not to think about it, and slowly as the tournament progresses, you forget about it. What becomes important is giving 100 % for your team, whether you have gone for base price or big money"

-Ishan Kishan

"In the last game I swept quite a lot, and I unfortunately got out playing the sweep. And he said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight. So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.' So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do"

-Devon Conway