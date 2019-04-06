Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 19:46 (IST)

Great result for CSK. After losing their first game of the season, it was essential to ensure that they don't form a habit of losing. They started off the wrong foot with an injury keeping Dwayne Bravo out, but they rang in the replacements who ended up being the stars of this win. Faf du Plessis with the bat initially, then Harbhajan Singh and Kuggeleijn with the ball made decisive contributions in the win. Punjab conceded too many runs in the death overs and then had a horror start with Gayle and Mayank departing in the same over. From there on, even though they were always in damage control mode and even though Rahul and Sarfaraz put on a useful partnership, they were never really ahead of CSK in that chase.