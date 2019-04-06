Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

CSK will be looking to bounce back after the loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede. They had got off to a brilliant start with three wins in first three matches but were derailed by Mumbai. They will be looking to get back on track at home in Chepauk.

Their batting didn't click against MI and the middle overs is a concern. The middle order needs to find a way to up the ante. Ambati Rayudu's form has been a cause of worry and with the World Cup selection round the corner, he will be desperately looking for a big score. The fielding has been sloppy, so has been the death bowling. They need a lot of improvements in order to get past KXIP.

KXIP, on the other hand, are second in the table with three wins. They will be pumped up after a come-from-behind win against Delhi Capitals where they pulled off a spectacular win. They would hope that Chris Gayle is fit and KL Rahul gets back to his best. On the Chepauk track, expect Ashwin to play a spin-heavy side. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashwin himself and Murugun Ashwin will be the key assets going into the match.

We can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about 18th match of IPL 2019 between CSK and KXIP:

When will CSK vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between CSK and KXIP will take place on 6 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs KXIP fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK vs KXIP fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

