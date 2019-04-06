First Cricket
IPL | Match 17 Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, CSK vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 06, 2019 09:22:34 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

CSK will be looking to bounce back after the loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede. They had got off to a brilliant start with three wins in first three matches but were derailed by Mumbai. They will be looking to get back on track at home in Chepauk.

File picture of R Ashwin. Sportzpics

File picture of R Ashwin. Sportzpics

Their batting didn't click against MI and the middle overs is a concern. The middle order needs to find a way to up the ante. Ambati Rayudu's form has been a cause of worry and with the World Cup selection round the corner, he will be desperately looking for a big score. The fielding has been sloppy, so has been the death bowling. They need a lot of improvements in order to get past KXIP.

KXIP, on the other hand, are second in the table with three wins. They will be pumped up after a come-from-behind win against Delhi Capitals where they pulled off a spectacular win. They would hope that Chris Gayle is fit and KL Rahul gets back to his best. On the Chepauk track, expect Ashwin to play a spin-heavy side. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashwin himself and Murugun Ashwin will be the key assets going into the match.

We can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about 18th match of IPL 2019 between CSK and KXIP:

When will CSK vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between CSK and KXIP will take place on 6 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs KXIP fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK vs KXIP fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 09:22:34 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 3 1 0 6
3
Punjab
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
5
Delhi
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 2 2 0 4
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 5 0 5 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

