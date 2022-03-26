Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

CSK vs KKR predicted playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

  • FP Trending
  • March 26th, 2022
  • 12:41:43 IST

CSK vs KKR Match 1 Predicted Playing 11: The first Indian Premier League 2022 match this year will take place between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on 26 March at 7:30 pm at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The excitement surrounding the match is on an all-time high and it will be interesting to see if KKR can avenge their defeat to CSK in the IPL finals last year.

Interestingly, many changes have been made between the two teams, with the most remarkable change occurring on 24 March, when MS Dhoni decided to step down as captain and pass the baton to Ravindra Jadeja.

MS Dhoni will not captain CSK in IPL 2022. Image: Sportzpics

Talking about KKR, the major change is the arrival of Shreyas Iyer, who is the team's new skipper. At the IPL 2022 auction, he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

Before the first match, the Chennai Super Kings must overcome two major obstacles. First and foremost, Moeen Ali has confirmed that he will not be available for the first match, as confirmed by CSK's official handle.

As Ali's visa issues could not be resolved on time, he is expected to miss the first match of the tournament. Deepak Chahar, one of the team's most reliant bowlers, has been injured and will miss the majority of the IPL. Because of these two issues, the batting order and team combination for the first match should change. In place of Ali and Chahar, Shivam Dube and Chris Jordan are likely to play.

KKR, on the other hand, will be without two key players for the first game. The absence of Alex Hales, who opted out of IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue, is a major setback for the team. Furthermore, KKR bowler Pat Cummins will be unavailable for the first few games due to the ongoing Australia tour of Pakistan.

CSK Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne

KKR Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Updated Date: March 26, 2022 12:41:43 IST

