Well, 108 is certainty a below-par score, especially with the heavy dew around. But Karthik should look to drag this game as long as possible, from the net run rate point of view.

It is the sheer brilliance of Russell, which has helped KKR to cross the 100-run mark. But overall this has been a poor outing for the KKR batters. They should look back at their shot selections. On a pitch like this, some of the top-order batsmen should have taken their time early.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis walk to the middle. Not a big target but it can be tricky because of the nature of the pitch.

An eventful first over. Chennai opening batsmen Watson start off with 12 runs. The first ball goes for a four thanks to a terrific cover drive from the Australian. He picks two from the second and a six from the fifth ball. The ball was bit short and Watson pulled it over deep mid-wicket. Good batting from the Australian.

Prasidh Krishna gears up for the second over. He starts off well and concedes just two runs in the over. Two good balls from Krishna as he beats du Plessis with pace and bounce.

OUT! A half-tracker from Narine and Watson was on two minds, whether to hit it above the square-leg fielder or play it on the ground. He drags it straight to the fielder. Goes after making 17.

Sunil Narine is off to a good start in his first over. He removes Shane Watson albeit from a half-tracker, but then concedes a six against Suresh Raina. Raina does well to make some room and send the ball over long off.

Some pace from Prasidh Krishna. Starts off with a 144 kmph ball which results in two runs. Raina sends the fourth ball to boundary with his typical shot over covers. Prasidh comes back well to concede just two runs from the final two balls.

Ok, Narine has struck. Watson was hitting the ball cleanly and taking the game away. That wicket keeps KKR in the match. However, Raina has got into his strides quickly. Looks like CSK want to finish this as early as possible. The visitors need 2-3 more wickets in quick successions in order to make this game interesting. Karthik needs to attack with Kuldeep.

Superb second over from Narine. He creates pressure in the first five balls, conceding just two runs, which includes a wide. Raina looks to break the shackles in the final ball with a maximum over long on, but he fails to time it and Piyush Chawla takes a good catch near the boundary.

Prasidh Krishna bowls a no-ball after three good deliveries. The free-hit results in a boundary with Rayudu picking the slower ball and sending it to the mid-wicket boundary. Just five runs from the sixth over.

It was a brilliant ground work by Piyush Chawla to take that catch. Another threat removed by Narine and KKR still in the hunt. Now, it is all about how Kuldeep bowls here. On this pitch he is expected to make trouble the batsmen. But, so far in this IPL, the left-arm wrist spinner has struggled with his length and speed. He needs to raise his game tonight.

Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack! Watchful cricket from both Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu as they don't want to take any risks against the wrist-spinner. Just three runs from that over.

Piyush Chawla back into attack. Faf du Plessis tries the scoop off the first ball but there's just no pace in the delivery. Just two runs from the shot. He connects the fourth ball with a sweep but the fielder is there at the right spot. Three runs from the over and CSK need 63 from 72 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav with his second over. The slow nature of the pitch and the turn is making life difficult for the batsmen. They are struggling for timing, but the main thing is CSK have wickets in hand. Just three singles from this over.

It will be interesting to notice how Harry Gurney bowls on this pitch. The slowness on the surface suits his kind of bowling. With his cutters and slower one, Gurney can be hard to pick.

Harry Gurney comes to bowl his first over in the match. As expected, starts with a slower delivery on the leg side. The batsmen seem content with taking singles. Rayudu gets a four finally after he beats the fielder on the off side with his trademark cut. One more single from the final over. 10 overs gone, CSK need 52 from the next ten.

Kuldeep continues from the other end. Faf du Plessis aims to break the shackles and suceeds. Pierces the gap between long-on and deep mid-wicket with precision and gets the much-needed boundary. Six runs from the over.

Narine comes back into the attack. A slight misunderstanding during running between the wickets almost proved costly. Nothing significant happened as both batsmen complete the single. Six balls and five singles.

With the required run rate less than a run a ball and eight wickets in hand KKR should bring at least one boundary-rider into the ring now and force them to hit over the circle and take a risk. #IPL #CSKvKKR

Chawla comes to bowl his third over. Sensible cricket from du Plessis and Rayudu. They know the target is not big and on this pitch, you need to keep check on the big shots. Chawla concedes five singles in the over. Time's running out for KKR here. They need to find ways to pick wickets.

At this point, it is too easy for the two CSK batters to rotate strikes and get close to the target. Surprised to see Karthik is not bringing more fielders inside the circle. He needs to find ways of blocking these singles.

Kuldeep up for his final over. Faf du Plessis does well to find space on the off side and he runs two. The wrist-spinner gives away four runs in the over and his bowling figures for the match reads 4-0-16-0.

Change of ball due to dew. Chawla bowls and Ambati Rayudu looks for a big shot in the first ball, goes for the drive and ends up sending the ball into the air. Prasidh Krishna runs well but drops the catch. But it doesn't matter much as Rayudu goes for a horrible-looking slog in the 4th ball and gives away his wicket. New batsman Kedar Jadhav starts off his innings with a four. An eventful over!

Last over from Prasidh Krishna. After two singles, du Plessis tries to up the ante but he doesn't get the boundary. He cuts the third ball and runs two while the fourth ball is sent towards covers for another two runs. The final ball also results in two runs thanks to some good running between the wickets.

Both CSK batters are now showing intentions of not dragging the game too far from here. Just formalities left now. I have to say, under the circumstances and with the wet ball, KKR bowlers have done well to hang around in this match thus far.

Well the match is almost done now. Du Plessis took the initiative after a free-hit and hit two back-to-back boundaries off Gurney. They just need four now to win the match.

Narine bowls a wide and the ball beats the wicket-keeper to race away to the boundary. Not an entertaining match at all as Chennai Super Kings clinched it with seven wickets in hand. They go on top of the table with that victory.

With five wins from six matches CSK are well on their to the Play Offs yet again. The familiarity of their team to their strategy & their home venue is very impressive. They know their strengths & consistently play to them. That was a classic CSK home victory. #IPL #CSKvKKR

Despite some tight bowling effort by KKR, in the end job well done by CSK. Faf showed his experience and stayed till the end. He knock did not allow any sort of scare in the CSK dug-out during the run chase.

"Not enough runs on the board. It's a tricky game when you don't know what's a good score. We kept losing wickets but credit to Andre Russell for playing that knock. I don't think it was lack of concentration from the boys. Haven't thought about the next match. Will tell my players to forget about today's result."

Easy win for #CSK though the match had its moments. On a pitch if this nature, batsmen getting substantial knocks — Russell, du Plessis — would rate very high. But my MOM would be Deepak Chahar. Dealt such blows in his first spell, KKR just couldn’t recover

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : Been here (Chennai) for a long time, a lot of good things have happened here including my Test debut. CSK crowd have adopted me. This (track) became like the first game, we cribbed about the track but ended up winning the game. I don't think we want to play on this wicket. It is more difficult when you are batting first. Age is on their (Harbhajan and Tahir) side. Bhajji has done well. Imran has done well. Bowling unit looks good. If boundaries are small, we have to see what is our best combination. Hopefully, Bravo gets fit soon. Imran is a complete package. He executes plans.

"I knew I'll play a lot of matches this season so I practised a lot. I worked on my slower balls and yorkers. I spent a lot of time with MS while playing TT. I have got to learn a lot from him."

That's all from today. Thanks for joining our blog and hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Not a great game but that's what life and cricket is all about. We will back again tommorow so do join us then. Thank you and good night!

OUT! Chahar removes Lynn, ball angling in and Lynn yet again wanted to go big on the leg side, missed to read the pace on the ball, it hit his back thigh right in front of the stumps. Chris Lynn lbw b Chahar 0(5)

OUT! Narine goes, Harbhajan varied his speed beautifully here, tossed this up, Narine did not know how to time this stroke, tried to make room and hit it over the covers, ended up with a leading edge, caught at point. Narine c Chahar b Harbhajan 6(5)

OUT! KKR lose third wicket, short ball from Chahar, slow in pace it seems, Rana could not time it well, Rayudu at short mid-wicket, dived forward to take an excellent catch. Nitish Rana c Rayudu b Chahar 0(3)

OUT! Uthappa perishes. Short ball but yet again the ball came to the bat slow off the pitch, no timing from Uthappa whatsoever, it goes straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep mid-wicket, who takes a safe catch. Uthappa c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 11(9)

First powerplay up. Just 29 runs and four wickets gone. Trouble for KKR and DK, who is battling this out in the middle. Huge chance for young man Gill to raise his hand and change KKR's fortunes in this game.

OUT! KKR lose Karthik, he sees a fuller delivery and tries to hit it over the fielder at short mid-wicket, but hits directly to the Harbhajan placed there. KKR in deep trouble. They have lost half of their side. Karthik c Harbhajan b Tahir 19(21)

OUT! Wrong'un from Tahir, Gill comes out, not expected the ball to come back in after pitching, it did and bamboozled him, went through him, Gill was out of his crease, before he could THINK to come back, Dhoni dislodged the bails. Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Tahir 9(12)

DROPPED! Russell gets the second chance, he sat on one knee and wanted to heave it to the leg side, ended up hitting it miles up in the air but did not have the elevation, Harbhajan called for it but could not hold on to it on the mid-on region.

OUT! Intelligent from Harbhajan, outdoes Chawla, who tried to be clever and ran down the track even before the ball was released, Bhajji bowled it outside the off stump line, Chawla missed it by miles and he was miles away from his crease as well, Dhoni collected the ball and took his own sweet time to dislodge the bails. Chawla st Dhoni b Harbhajan 8(13)

OUT! This is bizaree from KKR. A run-out now. Kuldeep comes in dabs the ball to short third man, does not see Russell racing in to his end, by the time he starts off from his end, it was too late, throw reached Harbhajan and he hit the stumps easily. Kuldeep has to go. Kuldeep Yadav run out (Rayudu/Harbhajan) 0(1)

OUT! Well, a chip shot from Krishna, flies in the air, goes directly to Harbhajan at short mid-wicket. Nothing more to add here really. KKR lose ninth. Prasidh c Harbhajan b Jadeja 0(2)

SIX! In his zone and Russell smashes it over the deep mid-wicket. 25th six of the tournament for him. He is again in pain. His wrist hurts. This also brings up 100 for KKR but it brings worry too as Russell is not comfortable.

KKR's last pair has showed more restrain with the bat than most of the other batsmen in the team. Russell was dropped earlier but he has made most of the chance he got. What a knock from him. Fifty from him. A calmn knock this one. They should be happy that they crossed the 100-run mark and also that they were not bowled out.

Not an entertaining match at all as Chennai Super Kings clinched it with seven wickets in hand. They go on top of the table with that victory.

IPL 12 Match 23 CSK vs KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Match number 23 of IPL 2019 will see the two top sides of the tournament so far battling out in the middle at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who currently sit at the top of points table, will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are placed at second position. Needless to say that the two teams have been playing the best cricket in the current season.

For KKR, both batting and bowling have clicked in the 12th edition of the tournament. Andre Russell, however, has been one of the big factors in their successful campaign so far. Other batsmen like Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa have participated with good contributions. Sunil Narine, as usual, has been dangerous for opponents at the top of the batting order. In Prasidh Krishna, Karthik always has a bowler he could turn to at any stage of the game and with Harry Gurney performing well in his debut game in IPL against Rajasthan Royals, his worries have lessened with the bowling unit. KKR have always been a very good spin bowling attack.

Chennai have a great side too. Dhoni, however, would be worried for two reasons. One, the Indian pace bowling department has been not up to the mark. Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma have leaked runs every now and then. He would want them to be a little disciplined. Second, the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who is out for two weeks, was felt in the last game by CSK. They would want someone else step up and be counted when the situation arises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

