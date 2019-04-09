Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 23rd match of the IPL 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Satdium.

It's the battle of the table toppers. Both CSK and KKR sit at the top of the IPL table with 8 points from 5 games having won four games each.

All eyes will be on Andre Russell who has been at his devastating best in this IPL so far. KKR had a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last match with Harry Gurney shining on debut. He helped KKR restrict RR to just 139 and then their top order continued the momentum to chase it down with 6.1 overs to spare.

With Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa hitting form, the KKR batting unit looks ominous. And it will be an uphill task for the CSK bowlers to stop them.

With the match taking place at the Chepauk, Dhoni would be looking to load the bowling unit with spinners. Their death bowling has taken a beating and with Russell in this kind of form, they need to up the ante big time. Harbhajan again will be the key.

What will boost CSK's confidence is that fact that they have won six out of the eight games against KKR at home.

We can expect an intriguing contest.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the CSK-KKR match on Sunday:

When will CSK vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between CSK and KKR will take place on 9 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs KKR fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK-KKR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.