CSK vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Let's count the positives for Chennai Super Kings. From the captaincy juggle between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to a not so favourable team formation in the auction table, a lot has been written and talked about the issues which led to CSK's below-par performance in IPL 2022. However, not all is lost for the defending champions. There is light at the end of the tunnel and they should focus on that when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Mumbai.

In Devon Conway and Rututraj Gaikwad, CSK have perhaps found the ideal opening combination. Both of them have a similar approach and have the ability to bat long.

Shivam Dube has shown that he can be trusted in the middle order. If he can improve his bowling a bit then he can be an ideal foil to someone like Dwayne Bravo.

Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary have impressed one and all with their skills with the new ball. With a fit-again Deepak Chahar set to return next year, CSK is certain to have a formidable bowling unit.

CSK's opponents Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have had a dream start to their IPL journey. They are the only team so far to have ensured playoff qualification and look set to finish in the top two and get two cracks at reaching the finals this year.

Hardik Pandya has led the team brilliantly. Wriddhiman Saha's fiery performances at the top in the second half of the tournament have given them a new lease of life. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have been superb in the middle-order while Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson have taken care of the bowling department.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

