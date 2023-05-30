Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja seals dramatic victory as Chennai Super Kings clinch fifth title

CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja seals dramatic victory as Chennai Super Kings clinch fifth title

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights, IPL 2023 Final Updates: Ravindra Jadeja smashes a six and a four off the last two balls as Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to go level with Mumbai Indians with their fifth title triumph!

CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja seals dramatic victory as Chennai Super Kings clinch fifth title

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT LIVE Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after guiding Chennai Super Kings to a dramatic victory over Gujarat Titans with a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the IPL 2023 final. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 29 May, 2023

29 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

214/4 (20.0 ov)

Final
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

171/5 (15.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets (D/L method)

03:22 (IST)

As has been the case with Dhoni his entire career, he chooses to stand in one corner as the rest of the team, especially the younger members of the squad, celebrate with the trophy as the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally comes to an end!

As we sign off and prepare for some red-ball action in the form of the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes, we leave you with this image of the Chennai Super Kings celebrating their fifth title trophy, bidding you all good night!

03:02 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates


MS Dhoni collects the winning team’s cheque of Rs 20 crore and will later be presented with the glittering trophy.


MS Dhoni, CSK captain: “Circumstances would say this is the best time for me to announce me retirement. The easy thing for me is to retire. The hard thing for me is to prepare for another 8-9 months and play for another year. The body has to hold up. The way the fans have showed their affection, I need to give something back to them. You do get emotional for the simple fact that it’s the last phase of my career. It started here and my eyes filled with water when they were chanting my name. I think they love me for who I am, and being ground is something that they really like in me. I think every trophy that you win, even a bilateral, is special and has its own challenges. I don’t think we started in the right way, and throughout the game there were lapses, but the bowling department came back nicely. I do get frustrated, being human I do, but I try to step into their shoes. It’s important to realise that and groom them. Ajnkya is someone who is experienced, you don’t have to worry about the experienced players. The special thing about Rayudu is if he’s on the field he always gives his hundred percent. The second thing is if he’s on the field, I will never win the Fair Play award. Very happy for him.”

02:54 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates


Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya walks up to the stage to collect the runners-up trophy along with the runners-up cheque of Rs 13 crore.

Hardik Pandya: “We tick a lot of boxes. Play with our heart. Really proud of how we played the whole season. We win together and we lose together. So one of those days today. I’m not one of the guys who is going to make excuses. CSK played better than us. Special mention to Sai as well. He’s going to do wonders in his life. Their success has been their sucess. Mohit, Shami, Rashid, the way they put their hands up. Very grateful for the boys. Special mention to the coaching staff as well. I can’t ask anything better. I’m very happy for him as well. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don’t mind losing to him. Can’t ask for anything better. Good things happen to good people, and he is one of the nicest people out there.”

02:50 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens win the awards for 'Best Pitch' and 'Best Ground' respectively!

02:47 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

GT's Shubman Gill (890) and Mohammed Shami (28) win the Orange and Purple Caps respectively!
 

"Only two fielders allowed outside, lots of responsibility but that's my role in the team. If you are bowling in the right areas, you will get rewards - be in red ball or white ball," says Shami.

02:45 (IST)

More awards:

Most Fours: Shubman Gill (GT)

Longest Six: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Catch of the Season: Rashid Khan (GT)

Fairplay Award: Delhi Capitals

02:39 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

GT's Shubman Gill is adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Season!

"Obviously means a lot. It means my hard work is going in the right direction. Unfortunately couldn't win the game tonight. It's important to start well and I started well, and by the business end I was converting those starts into big scores. There was a bit of change in my technique as well. All the hundreds that I got were different. I picked up the right bowlers at the right time and assessed the situation," says Shubman Gill.

02:37 (IST)

More awards:

Emerging Player of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

02:32 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Devon Conway is the Player of the IPL 2023 Final! He gets an award of Rs 5 lakh along with a trophy! The Kiwi opener top-scored for CSK today with a 25-ball 47.

"Obviously very nervous for a long time there. Personally, it's the biggest win I've had in my career. IPL Final, doesn't get bigger than that. I've got to give a lot of credit to Mike Hussey. "

02:29 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

The post-match presentation ceremony is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

01:37 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

FOUR! RAVINDRA JADEJA FINISHES OFF IN STYLE! It's a Gujarati who helps Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in the end and help them win their fifth IPL title — going level with Mumbai Indians as a result!
01:29 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 158/5 ( Shivam Dube 30 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)

A good penultimate over from Mohammed Shami, conceding just eight off it and not conceding a single boundary, leaving Chennai 13 to win off the last six balls with five wickets in their kitty. Shivam Dube's batting on 30 at the moment.
01:23 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

OUT! MS Dhoni walks out to a giant roar from the Narendra Modi Stadium, but the CSK fans are soon stunned in silence as 'Thala' ends up hitting the ball straight to David Miller at extra cover to depart for a golden duck in what could be the final outing of his career! CSK 149/5; need 22 off 13

Dhoni c Miller b Mohit 0(1)
01:21 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

OUT! Rayudu's little cameo comes to an end as he ends up offering Mohit a catch off his own bowling. Was a full toss, with Mohit ramping the pace up in this one, that caught Rayudu by surprise and resulting in a slice towards the bowler. CSK 149/4; need 22 off 14

Rayudu c and b Mohit 19(8)
01:11 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 118/3 ( Shivam Dube 12 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

OUT! Mohit Sharma's golden arm at it once again! The veteran seamer collects his 25th wicket of the season after foxing Ajinkya Rahane with a slower ball outside off. Rahane attempts to take the aerial route over the covers, but doesn't quite get the distance, resulting in a simple catch for Vijay Shankar at sweeper cover. CSK 118/3; need 54 off 24.

Rahane c Shankar b Mohit 27(13)
00:52 (IST)

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

OUT! What an over from Noor Ahmad to bring the Titans back into contention! This time it's Devon Conway who ends up mishitting the ball while attempting to go big down the ground, offering Mohit Sharma a simple catch in front of the long off boundary. Just six runs and two wickets in what is a potentially game-changing over from Noor! CSK 78/2 after 7; need 94 off 48

Conway c Mohit b Noor 47(25)
00:50 (IST)

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

OUT! Noor Ahmad with the breakthrough, as Ruturaj Gaikwad is the first to depart. It's the Afghans joining forces to result in the first wicket as Rashid Khan ends up collecting the catch near backward point after Gaikwad gets a thick leading off while attempting to go downtown. CSK 74/1

Gaikwad c Rashid b Noor 26(16)
00:27 (IST)

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 52/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 23 , Devon Conway 27)

SIX! FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Rashid Khan in the Afghan leggie's first over of the evening! Gaikwad then follows it up with a boundary off a firm cut next ball to bring up the fifty-stand with Conway in just 24 deliveries! End of the powerplay, with Chennai looking real solid at the moment!
23:45 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

JUST IN: The match has been reduced to 15-overs a side with Chennai Super Kings' target revised to 171 now. And play is set to resume at 12.10 am local time.
22:20 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Good news for players and fans: It has stopped raining in Ahmedabad. The ground staff has taken the covers off for the time being and are doing their best to mop up the outfield to try and get it ready for resumption of play.

The umpires will head out to the centre for an inspection at 10.45 pm local time, which is less than half-an-hour away.
22:10 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Here are the par scores for the Chennai Super Kings at the end of the fifth over, following which the match can be decided to DLS method should there be any further rain delays:

43/0
49/1
56/2
65/3

Revised targets: 68 for a five-over chase; 123 for a 10-over chase
22:00 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

RAIN MAKES ITS WAY BACK TO THE NARENDRA MODI STADIUM!

And rain makes its way back to the Narendra Modi Stadium less than 24 hours after washing out the scheduled day of the summit clash and forcing the match officials to shift the game to the reserve day. Mohammed Shami sends down just three deliveries, with Ruturaj Gaikwad collecting a boundary off the third ball before they players and the two umpires are forced to make a hasty retreat back to their respective dressing rooms with the ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium forced to bring out the covers in a moment's notice.
21:24 (IST)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 214/4 ( Hardik Pandya (C) 21 , )

OUT! Rashid Khan falls off the final delivery of the Gujarat Titans innings while trying to finish on a high as Matheesha Pathirana signs off with a wicket. Goes big down the ground, but the Afghan is unable to clear the ropes and ends up getting caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

And with that, Gujarat Titans finish on a commanding 214/4 after being invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Ahmedabad! 

Rashid c Gaikwad b Pathirana 0(2)
21:21 (IST)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

OUT! Sai Sudharsan misses out on a dream hundred in an IPL final — which would have been his first in the T20 format! After getting smashed for back-to-back sixes, Pathirana fires an inch-perfect yorker and hits him on his boots, making for a rather easy LBW decision for the umpire. Sai Sudharsan is encouraged to go for the review by skipper Pandya, but gets three 'Reds' on HawkEye. End of a remarkable, potentially match-winning innings from the Tamil Nadu batter. GT 212/3

Sai Sudharsan LBW Pathirana 96(47)
20:53 (IST)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 153/2 ( Sai Sudharsan 57 , Hardik Pandya (C) 1)

FOUR! FOUR! And now Sai Sudharsan brings up his half-century in just 33 deliveries with a boundary off Matheesha Pathirana. It's a low, wide full toss from the Sri Lankan seamer that he slices behind point for a boundary, and follows it up with a clip through the midwicket region to make it back-to-back hits to the fence. Gujarat cross the 150-mark with another four overs to go in their innings.
20:45 (IST)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

After 14 overs,Gujarat Titans 131/2 ( Sai Sudharsan 36 , Hardik Pandya (C) 0)

OUT! Wriddhiman Saha perishes off the final ball of the 14th over, getting foxed by a well-disguised leg-cutter from Deepak Chahar, resulting in a thick top-edge that leads to a simple catch for CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Also brings to an end a fine partnership between Saha and Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.
20:37 (IST)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

Fifty to Wriddhiman Saha — his second of the season! Saha had been going through a mixed run this season but couldn't have regained his form in a more crucial match! Brings up the milestone with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja, taking 36 deliveries to reach the milestone. Saha had scored a match-winning ton for KKR in the 2014 final. Can he pull off something similar for GT tonight? GT 116/1 after 12.3
20:16 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

OUT! MS Dhoni's lightning-quick reflexes once again help Chennai Super Kings get a breakthrough as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over, getting rid of the dangerous Shubman Gill, who ends up getting stumped for 39. Gill is drawn into a forward push by Jadeja but the wily left-arm finger spinner manages to extract enough turn to beat his outside edge, with Gill's foot also coming out of the popping crease. MSD whips the bails off in a flash, almost right after collecting the ball, giving the young opener who's the leading run-scorer this season by a fair margin the marching orders. GT 67/1

Gill st Dhoni b Jadeja 39 (20)
20:00 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Fifty of the partnership comes up between GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha for the second game running. Saha brings up the milestone with a single off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling in the second ball of the final over of the powerplay. GT 50/0
19:46 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

After 2 overs,Gujarat Titans 8/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 4 , Shubman Gill 4)

DROPPED! Did Deepak Chahar just drop the cup? Was an excellent bit of planning by CSK leader Dhoni, who stationed Chahar at backward point with Tushar Deshpande, bowling the second over, angling a full delivery into the pads and enticing a flick. The ball however, pops out of Chahar's grasp. Gill had similarly been handed a lifeline on 30 against Mumbai Indians, and he would go on to add another 99 runs. Can he pull off something similar tonight?
19:18 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

MILESTONE ALERT: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni becomes the first player in IPL history to make 250 appearances. Dhoni has featured in the league since its inception and has represented the 'Yellow Army' every season barring 2016 and 2017 — during which he represented Rising Pune Supergiant.
19:12 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
19:03 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and skipper MS Dhoni opts to field

IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja smashes a six and a four off the last two balls as Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to go level with Mumbai Indians with their fifth title triumph!

IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT Preview: With the final on Sunday being washed out due to rain, here we are on the reserve day (Monday) for the IPL final 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rain or no rain we will have our IPL 2023 champion today.

Not even a single ball was bowled on Sunday (28 May) as rain and thunderstorm lashed the Gujarat city and the IPL final for the first time in 16 editions was moved to the reserve day (29 May).

There is around 7% percent chance of rain at 7 PM IST in Ahmedabad, the time of toss. But in case rain interrupts the game once again, the cut-off time for a full game is 9.35 PM IST. After that, the match will last losing overs.

A five-over contest can be done if rain continues to play spoilsport but it has to start by 12.06 am on Tuesday (30 May).

If a match is not possible then a Super Over can be held and it can start as late as 12.50 am.

But even if that is not possible then Gujarat Titans will be declared IPL 2023 winners because they topped the points table. GT won 10 matches and accumulated 20 points.

CSK were second on the table with 17 points.

Now coming to the match. MS Dhoni’s CSK are aiming to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles, while Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat are aiming to become the first team in IPL history to win titles in both their first two seasons.

GT currently lead the head-to-head race 3-1 with two of the wins coming last season. This season, GT defeated CSK by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 opener, while CSK had their revenge in Qualifier 1 with a 15-run victory that helped them to reach a record 10th IPL final.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the possibility of Dhoni retiring from the IPL. There’s no confirmation on this but there are multiple reports that the 41-year-old is ready to hang his boots.

If that is the case, Dhoni would want to end his professional career with a bang. And that means Gujarat Titans need to be wary.

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 03:23:38 IST

