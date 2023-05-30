IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates



MS Dhoni collects the winning team’s cheque of Rs 20 crore and will later be presented with the glittering trophy.



MS Dhoni, CSK captain: “Circumstances would say this is the best time for me to announce me retirement. The easy thing for me is to retire. The hard thing for me is to prepare for another 8-9 months and play for another year. The body has to hold up. The way the fans have showed their affection, I need to give something back to them. You do get emotional for the simple fact that it’s the last phase of my career. It started here and my eyes filled with water when they were chanting my name. I think they love me for who I am, and being ground is something that they really like in me. I think every trophy that you win, even a bilateral, is special and has its own challenges. I don’t think we started in the right way, and throughout the game there were lapses, but the bowling department came back nicely. I do get frustrated, being human I do, but I try to step into their shoes. It’s important to realise that and groom them. Ajnkya is someone who is experienced, you don’t have to worry about the experienced players. The special thing about Rayudu is if he’s on the field he always gives his hundred percent. The second thing is if he’s on the field, I will never win the Fair Play award. Very happy for him.”