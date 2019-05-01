Auto Refresh
CSK vs DC, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019 Full Cricket Score: Chennai hammer Delhi by 80 runs
Date: Wednesday, 01 May, 2019 23:38 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 50 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Chennai Super Kings win by 80 runs to reclaim the top spot.
ALL OUT!
Mishra edges it to MS Dhoni as Imran Tahir finishes with four wickets to his name. Mishra has a feel for the leg break from Tahir as he presses forward and gets an outside edge to MSD!
Complete performance from the Super Kings which is deservedly capped off by Mahi. What a difference he makes to this side. It has been his night and he has had the final say.
The massive win not only puts CSK on top but ensures their Net Run Rate is now in the positive. Meanwhile Delhi's NRR has taken a severe beating.
Mishra c Dhoni b Tahir 8(11)
OUT! Suchith drives the ball on the offside and sets off for a single but there is a mix up between the two lower order batsmen. Mishra and Suchith are strangled right at the center of the pitch. Watson collects the ball has some time before hurling the throw and he hits it! Direct-hit and replays confirm Suchith is a good one yard shot of his ground. Watson has a smile on his face and CSK now one wicket away
J Suchith run out (Watson) 6(15)
OUT! You got to be kidding! This is stupendous stuff from a magician behind the stumps. It seems like we are watching a replay of Morris' dismissal but even a well-set Shreyas Iyer has been undone by MS Dhoni's jaw dropping skills behind the stumps. Jadeja rips another past the outside edge of Iyer and his back leg also lifts for perhaps half a second. Well, that is as we know an eternity for Dhoni. He has whipped the bails againa and the TV umpire has been asked to judge this again, because it is not for the naked eye to comprehend such beguiling acts.
Shreyas Iyer st Dhoni b Jadeja 44(31)
OUT! Oh MS Dhoni you beautiful thing! Morris' horrendous IPL with the bat continues. Jadeja gets one turn past the edge as Morris lunges forward, lifts his back leg for a second and MS 'flash' Dhoni has timed his stumping to perfection. We have seen this before. Fascinating work from the wicket-keeper.
Chris Morris st Dhoni b Jadeja 0(1)
OUT! Another frolic run around the park for Tahir followed by some chest pumping as he lures his third victim of the day. Sherfane Rutherford comes in and heads back to the pavilion. Wide delivery that was turning away from the left-handed batsman and Rutherford was tempted to go for the big booming drive towards long off, doesn't account for the turn, gets a thick outside edge to backward point. Delhi Capitals are imploding here.
Rutherford c Chahar b Tahir 2(4)
OUT! Tahir has his arms spread wide and he is running around MA Chidambaram stadium. It can mean only one thing – a fall of wicket off his bowling – a very wide googly outside off that Patel looks to drive. He stretches and reaches for it. Gets an edge to Watto at first slip, who takes a very good catch
Axar c Watson b Tahir 9(9)
OUT! Another one for CSK! Colin Ingram departs for 1, he has been trapped by Ravindra Jadeja in his first over. Nitin Menon raises his finger and Shreyas Iyer asks Ingram to review it. No problems with the pitching, it landed outside off, turning into the southpaw, who misses the flick by some distance and he is caught on the backfoot. The impact is in front on middle and leg stump and the ball tracking suggests the ball is clipping the leg stump and that is enough for the home side. Umpire's call on hitting wickets.
Ingram lbw b Jadeja 1(6)
OUT! Rishabh Pant has thrown it away. After a fabulous boundary of the previous delivery, Tahir flights another delivery in the same area, probably a touch towards the batsman and Pant falls for it. He goes to play the same shot but this time he has struck it straight to long off. Bravo breaks into a jig! Tahir is off!! CSK back on top.
Two ways of looking at Pant's dismissal: This is how he plays or What the hell was that, Rishabh?
Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Tahir 5(3)
OUT! Bowled'em! Dhawan misses the sweep and is cleaned up by Harbhajan Singh, who breaks into big celebrations. He is pumped with the wicket. The ball was slanted in that skids off the surface and Dhawan was perhaps playing for the turn. Beaten neck and crop.
Dhawan b Harbhajan 19(13)
OUT! Gone! Shaw cuts it straight to Suresh Raina at cover point and his inconsistent run with the bat continues. Chahar with an early wicket for Chennai Super Kings.
Prithvi Shaw c Raina b Chahar 4(5)
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for MSD, pulling another short ball from Boult over deep backward square-leg! High-flying finish for Chennai Super Kings after the slow start! The hosts finish with a competitive total of 179/4.
OUT! Jadeja skies the ball towards midwicket while looking for another maximum, with Chris Morris running all the way to the edge of the circle, pulling off a fine catch in the end. Jadeja certainly has done his bit to boost CSK's run-rate with his cameo. CSK 145/4
Jadeja c and b Morris 25(10)
OUT! Two fours, a six and and now a wicket! Raina gets a thick leading edge towards backward point, where Dhawan takes a fine catch, running in the opposite direction and ultimately collecting the ball despite getting into a bit of a tangle. CSK 102/3
Raina c Dhawan b Suchith 59(37)
FOUR! Fine way for Raina to bring up his half-century! Takes 34 deliveries to get to the milestone, which he brings up by charging down the pitch and smashing the ball over the bowler's head! CSK 96/2
OUT! Faf once again charges down the pitch, looking for back-to-back sixes, but doesn't quite get the timing on this one. Skies the ball towards long off, where Dhawan settles under the ball and collects it safely in the end. Axar is the one to break the partnership. CSK 87/2
Du Plessis c Dhawan b Patel 39(41)
Fifty partnership up between Raina and du Plessis for the second wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball towards midwicket. CSK 54/1
OUT! A nine-ball duck for Watson today! The dot balls were piling up, and Watson was desperate to open his account. Went for the slog towards deep midwicket, straight to Axar Patel waiting patiently in front of the boundary rope. CSK 4/1
Watson c Axar b Suchith 0(9)
Delhi Capitals playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 today
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals toss result today
Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl first.
No prizes for guessing who the Player of the Match is.
CSK's talisman MS Dhoni walks to the chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni!"
Dhoni: They will stop eventually because they want to listen what I say. Watch the ball and hit the ball. You've spent time, you know the variations. By the 20th over you're almost ready and you swing at everything. It's easier for somebody who has played 10 or 15 overs than somebody who has just come in bat. I felt it would've been difficult for Rayudu to hit. We knew there won't be much dew on the field. Once we started our innings of bowling, Bhajjupa (Harbhajan) didn't get much turn. But as they started losing wickets, it started spinning, it started turning. Cricket is one such a game that things start to happen after they lose wickets. It turns, swings, grips. I am not sure if it would have happened if they would have lost just two wickets. I felt it was a good wicket, 170-180 was a par-plus score.
CSK got a drubbing at the hands of MI in the last game, but with their father figure back for this game, they played like one happy family again. Fittingly, it ended with the Tahir-Dhoni combo taking the final wicket and putting CSK back to the top of the table. This isn't a team without flaws but when you add the Dhoni touch to it, they all manage to punch above their weight and appear impossible to beat. They are either destiny's child or an incredibly driven unit under their captain. Whatever the reason for their success is, this is a super special sports team.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals capitals: Yeah it's really going to affect us, especially the run rate. Reality check for us, good that it happened. We'll fight hard in the next game. Amazing start by the bowlers, and we should've curtailed them below 170. Amazing start with the bat as well, but we couldn't convert it. (On Dhoni's stumpings) I won't blame myself nor the team. The way he stumped me, it was lightning quick. We know what abilities he has, the way he curtails runs and bowls yorkers. (On Rabada) For sure we were missing him. But he was having a stiff back and good that he took some rest. We are keeping that hope in our mind and definitely want to be in the top two. We'll get another opportunity.
THE STREAK CONTINUES!
This is CSK's sixth consecutive victory against Delhi at Chennai in IPL.
Chennai Super Kings win by 80 runs to reclaim the top spot.
ALL OUT!
Mishra edges it to MS Dhoni as Imran Tahir finishes with four wickets to his name. Mishra has a feel for the leg break from Tahir as he presses forward and gets an outside edge to MSD!
Complete performance from the Super Kings which is deservedly capped off by Mahi. What a difference he makes to this side. It has been his night and he has had the final say.
The massive win not only puts CSK on top but ensures their Net Run Rate is now in the positive. Meanwhile Delhi's NRR has taken a severe beating.
Mishra c Dhoni b Tahir 8(11)
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 99/9 ( Amit Mishra 8 , Trent Boult 1)
Watson, who missed out with the bat has a contribution to make in the field, Delhi Capitals add seven runs in the over as they inch toward three figures mark. Number 11 batsman Trent Boult gets off the mark apart from Mishra collecting his first boundary.
FOUR! Full toss down the leg side is flicked away by Amit Mishra for a boundary to long leg. Jadeja did all hardwork to come around but just couldn't flick the ball into field of play.
OUT! Suchith drives the ball on the offside and sets off for a single but there is a mix up between the two lower order batsmen. Mishra and Suchith are strangled right at the center of the pitch. Watson collects the ball has some time before hurling the throw and he hits it! Direct-hit and replays confirm Suchith is a good one yard shot of his ground. Watson has a smile on his face and CSK now one wicket away
J Suchith run out (Watson) 6(15)
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 92/8 ( Jagadeesha Suchith 6 , Amit Mishra 2)
Tahir returns to the bowling crease and for the first time he has just had to run in and bowl six consecutive deliveries unlike breaking away for his customary celebrations. Three runs from the over. CSK in line to return to the top of the table.
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 89/8 ( Jagadeesha Suchith 4 , Amit Mishra 1)
Bravo is recalled into the attack. Three singles come from the over before the second and final time out has been taken.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 86/8 ( Jagadeesha Suchith 2 , Amit Mishra 0)
Bhajji too getting the ball grip and turn viciously. Suddenly it seems we are playing on a different surface altogether. Suchith and Mishra look to delay the inevitable. Harbhajan ends his final over giving just a single run.
Jadeja and Tahir have taken the wind out of Delhi's sail in a space of two overs. From 80 for 4, they sunk to 85 for 8 in two overs. Their inexperience showed as the new batsmen underestimated the time left in the game and went too hard from the start. Ponting may be showing videos of Dhoni's delayed assault later in the night to some of these young Delhi batsmen.
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 85/8 ( Jagadeesha Suchith 1 , )
The first six overs put the Delhi Capitals right in the game with the visiting side scoring almost 10-runs an over, the next six has been completely dominated by the home side with now the result a mere formality. In this over we saw two marvelous piece of wicket-keeping skills from 'Miracle' Singh Dhoni. His stumpings have made Jadeja's ripping off break look mundane. Morris and Iyer dismissed in one over. CSK two wickets away from a massive win.
OUT! You got to be kidding! This is stupendous stuff from a magician behind the stumps. It seems like we are watching a replay of Morris' dismissal but even a well-set Shreyas Iyer has been undone by MS Dhoni's jaw dropping skills behind the stumps. Jadeja rips another past the outside edge of Iyer and his back leg also lifts for perhaps half a second. Well, that is as we know an eternity for Dhoni. He has whipped the bails againa and the TV umpire has been asked to judge this again, because it is not for the naked eye to comprehend such beguiling acts.
Shreyas Iyer st Dhoni b Jadeja 44(31)
OUT! Oh MS Dhoni you beautiful thing! Morris' horrendous IPL with the bat continues. Jadeja gets one turn past the edge as Morris lunges forward, lifts his back leg for a second and MS 'flash' Dhoni has timed his stumping to perfection. We have seen this before. Fascinating work from the wicket-keeper.
Chris Morris st Dhoni b Jadeja 0(1)
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/6 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 43 , )
Delhi Capitals have switched on the self-destruct mode. Shreyas Iyer sees two more wickets fall from the non-striker's end. Tahir has had to run around the ground couple of times, not as a punishment from his coach, but because he has struck twice in an over.
OUT! Another frolic run around the park for Tahir followed by some chest pumping as he lures his third victim of the day. Sherfane Rutherford comes in and heads back to the pavilion. Wide delivery that was turning away from the left-handed batsman and Rutherford was tempted to go for the big booming drive towards long off, doesn't account for the turn, gets a thick outside edge to backward point. Delhi Capitals are imploding here.
Rutherford c Chahar b Tahir 2(4)
The DC way in a chase is to stay in the hunt all the way through. There won't be any ebbs and flows in their approach, they will rush as fast as possible and try to get home in the 19th over preferably. This provides Dhoni and CSK more opportunities to pick wickets in the middle overs, especially with the pitch offering some assistance for the spinners. Tahir, in particular, is a master of inducing the error from the batsmen with his courageous flight and deceptive variations. He has already sent back Pant, Axar and Rutherford. Jadeja at the other has been his accurate self with the wicket of Ingram to boot. CSK have now picked five wickets in the last six overs, all courtesy their spinners.
Delhi is reeling in these middle overs. They prefer the outright aggressive approach over CSK's cautious onslaughts. They were going hard from the first ball. Dhoni held Harbhajan back for an extra over in the powerplay and his faith was repaid with the wicket of Dhawan. Pant started with a boundary but showed once again why his stocks refuse to rise beyond a limit despite all the talent he possesses. Two games ago he delighted his coaching staff by playing a few extra balls at the start and staying in to close a 190+ chase. Tonight, his team was already ahead of the required rate and he had the liberty of playing himself in but threw it away by playing an airy shot against Tahir.
OUT! Tahir has his arms spread wide and he is running around MA Chidambaram stadium. It can mean only one thing – a fall of wicket off his bowling – a very wide googly outside off that Patel looks to drive. He stretches and reaches for it. Gets an edge to Watto at first slip, who takes a very good catch
Axar c Watson b Tahir 9(9)
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/4 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 42 , Axar Patel 9)
Jaddu continues after the break. One slip in place. Time for Delhi to stabalise their innings before they can take some risk. Iyer and Patel knock around five singles off the 10th over. DC need exactly 100 runs in the final 10 overs.
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/4 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 39 , Axar Patel 7)
MS Dhoni removes Tahir from the attack after the wrist-spinner took a wicket in his first over. Dwayne Bravo's first ball is jammed to boundary, followed by four singles before the time out has been taken. CSK in control after Delhi's blazing start. Visitors need 105 off 66 balls.
FOUR! Dwayne Bravo replaces Imran Tahir into the attack and begins with a wide full delivery outside off that has been squeezed past backward point from Axar Patel.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 67/4 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 37 , Axar Patel 1)
Another successful over for Chennai Super Kings. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and picks a wicket off his fourth ball. CSK have now struck three times as many overs. Delhi Capitals continue to lose their way. Another lefty in Axar Patel replaces the departing batsmen. Short stay for Ingram.
OUT! Another one for CSK! Colin Ingram departs for 1, he has been trapped by Ravindra Jadeja in his first over. Nitin Menon raises his finger and Shreyas Iyer asks Ingram to review it. No problems with the pitching, it landed outside off, turning into the southpaw, who misses the flick by some distance and he is caught on the backfoot. The impact is in front on middle and leg stump and the ball tracking suggests the ball is clipping the leg stump and that is enough for the home side. Umpire's call on hitting wickets.
Ingram lbw b Jadeja 1(6)
Jadeja's wickets this IPL:
Right-hand batsmen : 9
Left-hand batsmen : 0
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 65/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 36 , Colin Ingram 1)
Tahir gets Pant after he has been slammed for a boundary down the ground. DC suddenly in a spot of bother. Colin Ingram joins Iyer in the middle.
Colin Ingram's dismissals this IPL:
v Pace : Six
v Spin : One
OUT! Rishabh Pant has thrown it away. After a fabulous boundary of the previous delivery, Tahir flights another delivery in the same area, probably a touch towards the batsman and Pant falls for it. He goes to play the same shot but this time he has struck it straight to long off. Bravo breaks into a jig! Tahir is off!! CSK back on top.
Two ways of looking at Pant's dismissal: This is how he plays or What the hell was that, Rishabh?
Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Tahir 5(3)
FOUR! Imran Tahir is welcomed into the attack with a boundary. Tahir tosses the ball outside off and Pant smashes it wide of long off fence for a boundary.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 59/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 35 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Shreyas Iyer has looked absolutely unfazed to what has happened at the other end as continues to play some free flowing strokes. Harbhajan removes in form Dhawan. Rishabh Pant strides out at number four. DC go past 50-run mark in the Powerplay but have lost their openers.
Rishabh Pant this IPL - SR:
v Pace : 181.90 - Six dismissals
v Spin : 140.74 - Four dismissals
FOUR! Iyer has another boundary. Bhajji nods his head after the short and wide delivery that allowed Dhawan to rock back and slap it through point
OUT! Bowled'em! Dhawan misses the sweep and is cleaned up by Harbhajan Singh, who breaks into big celebrations. He is pumped with the wicket. The ball was slanted in that skids off the surface and Dhawan was perhaps playing for the turn. Beaten neck and crop.
Dhawan b Harbhajan 19(13)
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 49/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 26)
Iyer begins the fifth over with a delightful shot for six. He improvises and collects another boundary and he has played some risk-free strokes to find himself batting at a strike rate of 200. Despite the early loss of Shaw, this is has been an excellent Powerplay for Delhi Capitals. Can they finish well?
FOUR! Wowzza! Iyer lets the short ball come into him and ramps it wide and over the short third man fielder. No need to run for that.
Harbhajan Singh has taken 21 wickets (24.00 average, 21.0 SR) against DC in IPL - the joint second most by any player.
SIX! Stunning shot from Shreyas Iyer. Chahar bowls it length ball outside off and Iyer simply cracks it over covers. The ball sails all the way over the skirtings
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 34/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 14)
Dhawan continues his aggressive approach against spin, taking the advantage of the fielding restrictions. A six and a classy boundary in the over as Delhi take 13 runs from the over.
Shaw departs early for DC, but with Shreyas and Dhawan they have two batsmen who are at the peak of their powers. Harbhajan's spell with the new ball will be critical for CSK. He would be looking to keep the batsmen quiet mainly, but if he can send back Dhawan then it will be a real bonus. Dhoni may also look to keep an over or two of Harbhajan in his back pocket to use against Pant.
FOUR! Terrific stroke from Dhawan. Dhawan opens the body just enough to play the inside out shot. He drives the ball along the ground past the cover fielder. Faf's chase from long on ends in vain
SIX! Harbhajan tosses the ball wide of off perhaps seeing Dhawan charging down the wicket but the left-hander adjusts well, extends his arms and drags it over long on for a maximum.
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 21/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 5 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 12)
Delhi skipper quickly moves into double figures with the help of couple of boundaries, a misfield from Harbhajan at covers allows Dhawan to steal a brace. Nine runs off Chahar's second over.
FOUR! Short and bit of width from Chahar and Shreyas Iyer gets on the top of the bounce nicely to cut it through the yawning gap between point and cover for a boundary.
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 12/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5)
Spin from the opposite end. Harbhajan Singh starts the second over. Dhawan looks to attack the senior spinner straightaway but willy Bhajji not giving an inch away. Very tight lines and Dhawan almost miscues it to mid wicket fielder off the fifth ball. Tight start for Bhajji, only four runs from the over.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 8/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 0 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4)
Disastrous start in the chase for Delhi Capitals, losing Prithvi Shaw in the opening over itself. Chahar, slightly lucky to have a wicket of not such a great delivery. Couple of boundaries in the over as well.
FOUR! Chahar for the second time in the first over sliding it down the leg side. Easy pickings for Shreyas Iyer, who tickles it to fine leg boundary
MILESTONE ALERT!
Suresh Raina becomes the first fielder to take 100 catches in IPL.
DID YOU KNOW?
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the three players to have amaased 600-plus runs against CSK in IPL. (604 runs, 19 innings, 37.75 average, 121.77 SR)
Shikhar Dhawan's SR in the last six IPL matches is 151.01.
IPL 12 Match 50 CSK vs DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: ALL OUT! Mishra edges it MS Dhoni as Imran Tahir finishes with four wickets to his name. Chennai Super Kings win by 80 runs to reclaim the top spot.
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: In a top of the table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
The only two teams to have made it to the playoffs will still have a lot to yearn for as they seek to finish in the top two of the points table, which will provide teams extra cushion going into the knockout leg of the tournament.
MS Dhoni-less CSK lost their return leg against Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the Chepauk, their third in last four games and seem to be losing form at the wrong time. With Dhoni likely to comeback into the playing XI, CSK would be aiming to return to winning ways. Shane Watson's form at the top of the order will serve as a much-needed boost to the team. Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return from illness as well.
Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on the other hand have won four from their last five matches and look a much settled unit after slightly hot and cold start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan is among runs and Iyer himself has had decent run himself but the sluggish nature of Chennai track could test DC's batsmen. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be spearheading the attack but the likes of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could have a huge role to play.
A cracking contest is in store as two leading teams vie for top spot.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
May 01, 2019
Also See
DC vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians climb to second spot with 40-run win
IPL 2019 Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer guides Delhi to five-wicket win
RCB vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Dhoni's 84* goes in vain as Bangalore win 1-run thriller