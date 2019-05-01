23:38 (IST)

No prizes for guessing who the Player of the Match is.

CSK's talisman MS Dhoni walks to the chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni!"



Dhoni: They will stop eventually because they want to listen what I say. Watch the ball and hit the ball. You've spent time, you know the variations. By the 20th over you're almost ready and you swing at everything. It's easier for somebody who has played 10 or 15 overs than somebody who has just come in bat. I felt it would've been difficult for Rayudu to hit. We knew there won't be much dew on the field. Once we started our innings of bowling, Bhajjupa (Harbhajan) didn't get much turn. But as they started losing wickets, it started spinning, it started turning. Cricket is one such a game that things start to happen after they lose wickets. It turns, swings, grips. I am not sure if it would have happened if they would have lost just two wickets. I felt it was a good wicket, 170-180 was a par-plus score.