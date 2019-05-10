First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

CSK vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, Full Cricket score: Clinical Super Kings win by six wickets; will take on MI in final

Date: Friday, 10 May, 2019 23:32 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 2 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

147/9
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.35
Fours
13
Sixes
4
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Amit Mishra not out 6 3 1 0
Ishant Sharma not out 10 3 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 28 2
Shardul Thakur 1 0 13 0
151/4
Overs
19.0
R/R
7.95
Fours
14
Sixes
5
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ambati Rayudu not out 20 20 3 0
Dwayne Bravo not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 4 0 20 1
Ishant Sharma 4 0 24 1

Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Thank you for joining us for the second qualifier. Chennai Super Kings as usual have made it to another IPL final. A fourth-time IPL winner awaits and we will only find out on Sunday. It will be the massive clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — two titans, two usual suspects. Before that we will also have the ladies in action. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas and Mithali Raj's Velocity will be up against one another in the Women's IPL Final that takes place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

    For now, we bid you all good night! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Another year, another final for CSK. They dessimated Delhi today with their all round superiority. They picked wickets at regular intervals to keep DC under 150. With the bat, Faf led the way with his intent on the powerplay pulling Watson along with him who capitalized on his start to make it really easy for the middle order in the end. DC were probably a bit nervous facing a team that has had a wood over them this season. In the end, those calm heads in the yellow shirt proved decisive against some over eager DC youngsters. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Faf du Plessis is the Man of the Match for his 50 off 39 balls

    Faf: Didn't have the best run in the last five or six games, but we do have a lot of confidence as a team that has been in a lot of big games. The wicket looked really good two nights ago, and we were expecting the wicket to be nice upfront. We know the strength of ours is to extend the partnership. Even if we go four overs without too many runs, we have a fantastic hitting tank at the back to catch right up. He (Watson) did thank me already. Hopefully next game both of us can just find the middle of our bat from ball one. Great to be in another final for Chennai. I had to laugh at myself because it was terrible running. After that we could settle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, CSK captain: It is usual route, Last year was an exception. I think the kind of response the boys game was brilliant. The wicket might be slightly difficult at the start. The groundsmen feel objiged to water the wicket in the start. It is important to get the openers out whether it is Prithvi or Shikhar. It is important to take timely wickets. Crucial part was to take wickets. The credit needs to go to them. The captain only asks them. Experience really counts and they have to put the hards to stay fit for close to 45-50 days. I think thanks to the bowling department for the place we are now. I would have preferred the openers to score few more runs. They did the hard yards to get out the first three overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shane Watson (50 off 32 balls): Bit nervous (at the start of the innings). Just one of those nights where it's just meant to me. Just the faith of CSK in me continued to show. Nice it all worked out tonight. Faf batted beautifully to get our innings underway. Took me a while to find my rhythm. I took a couple of balls to find my feet. Faf helped me through that stage. That's the beauty of cricket. You rely on teammates. There are huge positives about age and experience. When you've got experienced players, you've got a better understanding of what to do. They've (Mumbai Indians) got a great team, they always have. Will be a great challenge for us. We can't wait for Sunday. (MSD) He's an amazing person, not just as a cricketer. I've learned a hell of a lot from him. Some runs to contribute (in the final) to will be nice. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: We didn't get as many runs as we expected. We lost two wickets in the Powerplay, and it was very difficult after that. Was a great season for us. Coming from Delhi, where the wicket was slow, the wicket was quite similar. None of the batsmen, though took the initiative to take the batsmen through. Disappointed, but great learning for us. Home games we didn't win that much, but can't really complain much. Wickets we practiced on in Delhi, has an uneven bounce. Got nothing to say about the wicket as a professional. (On captaincy) I've learned a lot, looking at seniors such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Proud moment for me. Learning a lot from my teammates as well. As a captain, you get to know your management a lot as well. It's not an easy job to do, but I'll take it anyday. The way we came out this year, everybody took the initiative. Loved the way we gelled as a unit. It's been a dream season for us, and it's just the start. Now it's time for us to grow. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the fourth MI-CSK IPL final. CSK won in 2010 while MI won in 2013 and 2015.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni has now 16 matches against Delhi as a captain - the most for a captain against an opponent. The previous record was with Dhoni himself - 15 v RCB

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK become the second team to win 100-plus IPL matches after Mumbai Indians.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This will be their 8th IPL final out of 10 seasons.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 151/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 20 , Dwayne Bravo 4)

    Ishant bowls the penultimate over, and starts off with a dot to Dhoni. MS then lobs a full toss down the ground for a brace, with Munro saving a couple of runs for Delhi, leaving Chennai just two to win. Dot off the third. Dhoni then gets caught at deep midwicket while looking for a glory shot off the fourth. Rayudu collects a single off the fifth to level the scores, before Bravo collects the winning boundary off the final delivery of the over. 


    Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, and will now meet Mumbai Indians in the final for the fourth time in the IPL. This is CSK's eight final appearance in the 10 editions that they have played till date. Talk about consistency! 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dwayne Bravo collects the winning boundary, tickling the short ball from Ishant towards the fine leg fence!

    CSK 151/4, win by six wickets with as many deliveries to spare! 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! MS Dhoni departs with Chennai needing just two more to win. Dhoni looks for the glory shot, pulling towards deep midwicket on the front foot, only for Keemo Paul to collect the ball safely in the end. CSK 146/4

    MS Dhoni c Paul b Ishant 9(9)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 144/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 19 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7)

    Keemo Paul bowls the 18th. Leg bye conceded at the start of the over, before Rayudu tickles the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary to bring the equation down to single digits. Couple of dots, before Rayudu slashes the ball between two fielders on the off side to get Chennai closer to the target. Nine off the over, Keemo Paul's best of the evening, though that hardly helps Delhi's cause. CSK need 4 off 12.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slashed hard through the gap between backward point and short third man by Rayudu off Paul! CSK 144/3, need four to win off 13 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine-leg fence by Rayudu off Paul, with the equation for CSK now coming down to single digits! CSK 140/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 135/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 11 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7)

    Rayudu collects a single at the start of Boult's third over, bringing MS Dhoni on strike, with the crowd increasing the decibels as he gears up to face his first delivery. Dhoni starts off with a dot, but collects a four and a brace off the next two balls to keep the required rate well in check. Brings Rayudu on strike by collecting a single off the penultimate ball. Dot to end the over. CSK need 13 off 18.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dhoni gets off the mark with a four, guiding a back-of-length delivery from Boult towards the fine leg fence! CSK 132/3

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni has scored 130 runs from four innings at an average of 65.00 at Vizag in T20s.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni has amassed 563 runs from 21 innings at an average of 37.53 against Delhi in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 127/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 10 , )

    Raina swings and misses at the start of Axar's final over, and gets an inside edge that guides the ball towards fine leg for a brace off the next. Rayudu then collects a boundary off an inside-out lofted shot two deliveries later to guide Chennai closer to the target. Axar through, strikes off his last delivery of the evening, dismissing Raina for 11. Timeout signalled by the umpire. CSK need 21 off 24.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Raina's uncomfortable stay at the crease comes to an end as he chops the ball onto his stumps to depart for 11! Wicket for Axar off his very last delivery of the evening. Huge roar from the Vizag crowd, who now expect Dhoni to walk out next. CSK 127/3

    Raina b Axar 11(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary for Ambati Rayudu, shuffling down the track and lofting inside out over deep extra cover. CSK 126/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 119/2 ( Suresh Raina 8 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    Rayudu heaves the ball towards deep midwicket at the start of Mishra's final over, collecting just a single. Single to Raina off the second. Dot off the next two balls, followed by two more singles. Four runs of the over, as Mishra signs off with 1/21 from his quota. CSK need 29 off 30.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 115/2 ( Suresh Raina 6 , Ambati Rayudu 3)

    Tidy over from Axar, with just four singles coming off it. Raina and Rayudu, the two new batsmen at the crease, are taking their time to get settled at the centre. Still less than run-a-ball for the Super Kings, who need 33 off 36.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 111/2 ( Suresh Raina 4 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Mishra removes Watson off his second delivery, the latter mis-hitting the ball towards long off where Boult holds on to the catch. Rayudu walks out to bat and starts off with a leading edge, with the ball landing safely outside Mishra's zone. The new batsman takes three balls to get off the mark, doing so with a single. Just three singles off Mishra's third over along with Watson's wicket. CSK need 37 off 42.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ambati Rayudu has scored 326 runs at Vizag in T20s - the third most by any player.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shane Watson today:

    First 20 balls - 18 runs (SR - 90.00)
    Next 11 balls - 32 runs (SR - 290.91)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Amit Mishra removes the other opener, with Watson getting caught by Boult at wide long off while looking for another maximum. He's disappointed with his shot selection, and the fact that he won't be around to see his side through. CSK 109/2

    Watson c Boult b Mishra 50(32)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/1 ( Shane Watson 50 , Suresh Raina 2)

    Watson puts Paul under pressure right away by collecting a six and a four off the first two deliveries. Paul then responds with a slower ball, one that is hit down the ground for a single. Single collected off the next two deliveries. Watson picks the slower one from Paul in the penultimate delivery, slog-sweeping it over wide long on for a maximum. An under-pressure Paul concedes a wide down the leg side in the penultimate delivery. Watson collects another six off the last ball to bring up his half-century, this one off 31 balls. 25 runs off Paul's second over! CSK need 40 off 48.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Heaved down the ground by Watson, the ball airborne for quite some time before landing beyond long off. Fine way for Shane Watson to bring up his half-century, taking just 31 balls to complete the milestone, six less than what du Plessis took. CSK 108/1

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Slog-swept over the wide long on fence by Watson off Paul, bringing up the 100 for the Chennai Super Kings! CSK 101/1

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Watson's high on confidence, collecting a four right after hitting Paul for a six, this time pulling in front of square on the leg side. CSK 93/1

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short from Paul, angling into Watson's body, and the Aussie pulls this over the fence behind square on the leg side! CSK 89/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/1 ( Shane Watson 27 , Suresh Raina 1)

    Boult returns to the attack, and he gets Delhi their much-needed breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis off the second delivery of the over with Keemo Paul collecting a fine catch at deep square leg. Raina walks out to bat and gets off the mark right away with a single. Excellent over from the left-arm Kiwi pacer, with just two runs coming off it to go with du Plessis' dismissal. CSK need 65 off 54.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suresh Raina has scored 693 runs from 20 innings at an average of 49.5 and a SR of 165.39 in IPL playoffs - highest for any player with atleast six innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Boult finally gets the breakthrough, as du Plessis pulls towards deep square leg, where Keemo Paul latches on to the ball to complete a fine catch. CSK 81/1

    Du Plessis c Paul b Boult 50(39)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    The difference in big match experience is starting to show now. CSK looked the far more composed and focused team throughout this contest. Delhi are athletic in the field but they have already fluffed up a run out chance and misjudged a catch that landed between two fielders. Watson and Faf are doing it easy now. With all those calm heads to follow in the middle order, it seems the writing is on the wall for DC. They had to take some wickets to really challenge CSK in their pursuit of 148.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/0 ( Faf du Plessis 50 , Shane Watson 26)

    Axar returns to the attack in the 10th over and starts off with a couple of dots. FDP collects a single off the third to complete his half-century off 37 deliveries. Watson then further boosts his confidence with a six off a slog-sweep off the penultimate ball. Nine off the over. CSK need 67 off 60.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps the full delivery from Axar towards the square-leg fence for a maximum — only the second of the innings so far. CSK 81/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Fifty up for Faf du Plessis, his 12th in the IPL, and this one's come off just 37 deliveries! An important innings from the South African, helping settle CSK's nerves after a couple of close calls early in the innings. CSK 73/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 72/0 ( Faf du Plessis 49 , Shane Watson 18)

    Watson collects his second boundary at the start of Mishra's second over, and survives a dismissal scare in the second delivery after a mishit towards mid on lands between Shaw and Munro, the latter having to cover a lot more distance before putting in a slide in vain. Eight off the over. CSK need 76 off 66.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Helped away towards the fine leg fence by Watson off Mishra! CSK 68/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 64/0 ( Faf du Plessis 47 , Shane Watson 12)

    Keemo starts his first over with a slower one to Watto, but bowls five wides down the leg side off the next delivery to help CSK complete the fifty opening stand. Watson then collects his first boundary three balls later, tickling a full toss towards the fine leg fence. Faf then collects a boundary off the last delivery, guiding the ball towards third man where Munro puts in a spirited dive in vain. 16 off the over, CSK need 84 off 72.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Faf is cramped for room while looking for a cut, guiding the ball towards third man off an under-edge. Munro gives the ball a spirited chase, puts in a dive near the boundary cushion, but is called a four with Munro's body touching the advertising cushion at the time of him pulling the ball back inside. CSK 64/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full toss down the leg side, and Watson couldn't have got a better delivery to collect his first boundary off and boost his confidence. Simply redirects it towards the fine leg fence. CSK 59/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Fifty partnership up between Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, with Keemo Paul helping the batting side complete the milestone by conceding five wides in his second delivery of the evening. CSK 53/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Chennai Super Kings’ average opening stand of 18.07 this season before today - the lowest among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Good final over of powerplay for CSK. Faf is doing all the running for his team. Watson seems stuck at one end but more time at the crease will give him a chance to come back stronger in the latter half of this innings. Mishra's spell against the two right handers is going to be the key now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 48/0 ( Faf du Plessis 42 , Shane Watson 6)

    Amit Mishra brought into the attack after powerplay, and concedes just two singles off his first five deliveries, before du Plessis sweeps powerfully towards the square leg boundary to add another four to his tally. CSK need 100 off 78.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, and will now meet Mumbai Indians in the final for the fourth time in the IPL. This is CSK's eight final appearance in the 10 editions that they have played till date. Talk about consistency!

IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.

Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players listShreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 10, 2019

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals #Cricket #CSK vs DC #CSK vs DC Live Score #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 DC #live cricket score #Live score #Live streaming #MS Dhoni #Ricky Ponting

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all