Faf du Plessis is the Man of the Match for his 50 off 39 balls

Faf: Didn't have the best run in the last five or six games, but we do have a lot of confidence as a team that has been in a lot of big games. The wicket looked really good two nights ago, and we were expecting the wicket to be nice upfront. We know the strength of ours is to extend the partnership. Even if we go four overs without too many runs, we have a fantastic hitting tank at the back to catch right up. He (Watson) did thank me already. Hopefully next game both of us can just find the middle of our bat from ball one. Great to be in another final for Chennai. I had to laugh at myself because it was terrible running. After that we could settle.