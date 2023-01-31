The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 might be still a couple of months away, and currently, most of the players are with their respective national teams busy with bilateral series. Former India skipper MS Dhoni, however, seems to have started preparations for the upcoming IPL season well in advance, taking part in practice sessions.

Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket in August 2020, but continues to play franchise cricket for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

In a video uploaded on Twitter on Monday, the 41-year-old can be seen smashing a couple of sixes during a practice session.

You can watch the video here:

Ever since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Dhoni has been the most integral player for the franchise, leading them to four titles (their last title coming in 2021). However, CSK endured a disappointing ninth place finish last season in the 10-team event, managing just four wins throughout the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja was initially named captain of CSK ahead of the 2022 season, but with just two wins out of the first eight games, the captaincy duties were once again handed over to Dhoni.

Dhoni had notched up 232 runs from 14 matches last season, at a strike-rate of 123.40.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.