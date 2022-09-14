World T20 winner Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of cricket

Indian batter Robin Uthappa decided to call it a day on Wednesday as the 36-year-old cricketer took to Twitter on Wednesday (14 September 2022) to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” read an excerpt of his long tweet.

Uthappa was part of the Team India squad that lifted the inaugural World T20 trophy in South Africa in 2007. He also started his international career with a blast by scoring a record 86 against England on 15 April 2006 in ODIs.

Uthappa played for multiple IPL franchises since the inaugural season in 2008, starting with Mumbai Indians. He moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 befor moving to now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2011. The Karnataka batter, Ranji debut in 2022, moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and won the IPL that season. He also scored 660 runs that season at a strike rate of 138.

At the fag end of his career, the cricketer moved to Rajasthan Royals in 2020 before being moved to Chennai Super Kings in 2021. CSK bought back the batter at the mega auction earlier this year at his base price of Rs 2 crore. In total, he scored 4952 runs (ninth in the all-time top-scorers) in the T20 franchise league with the highest score of 88. He scored 27 fifties as well.

For India, he played 59 international matches (46 ODIs) and scored 1042 runs (211 in T20Is) but never scored a century at the highest level. Uthappa, however, never featured in Test cricket.

“It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka – a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, and enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being,” the player wrote further.

“However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend significant time with my young family, I look forward to chatting a new phase of my life,” he further continued.

