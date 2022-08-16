CSA T20 League: SRH names Port Elizabeth-based franchise ‘Sunrisers Eastern Cape’

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced the name of their CSA T20 League franchise, confirming the Port Elizabeth-based franchise’s identity as 'Sunrisers Eastern Cape'.

SRH took to their official Instagram page to announce the name of the South African franchise.

The only signing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape so far has been South Africa’s Aiden Markram ahead of the inaugural season. Markram played for SRH at IPL 2022, where he scored 381 runs from 14 games during the season.

SRH had finished in a disappointing eighth place out of 10 teams, having won just six out of 14 matches to finish with 12 points.

All six participating teams at the CSA T20 League have been acquired by IPL franchise owners.

Reliance Industries Ltd bought the Cape Town franchise, Chennai Super Kings acquired Johannesburg and Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the Port Elizabeth-based franchise. The other three owners are Lucknow Super Giants (Durban), Rajasthan Royals (Paarl) and JSW Sports (Pretoria).

