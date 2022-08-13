CSA T20 League: Pretoria Capitals sign Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius

New Delhi: Pretoria Capitals on Saturday announced two signings ahead of the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's T20 League in the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius on Saturday.

Speaking on the development, Parth Jindal, Owner, Pretoria Capitals said, “Anrich Nortje has been an integral part of the growth and success of Delhi Capitals. So when we decided to expand our cricketing footprint to his country, he was always going to be an automatic choice for us. I believe Anrich will bring to Pretoria Capitals the same kind of fiery performances and off-field calmness we’ve seen him display at DC. I’d also like to welcome Migael Pretorius, who boasts of an impressive domestic track record, to our Capitals family.”

“It is indeed a proud moment for us, as Delhi Capitals is now beyond Delhi,” Jindal said. “South Africa is no doubt one of the world’s biggest sports loving nations, and we can’t wait to enthral the fans there with our passionate brand of cricket.”

Anrich Nortje, who has donned the South African colours since 2019, has played 30 games for DC over 3 seasons, with 43 wickets to his name. 27-year-old Migael Pretorius, on the other hand, has taken over 50 domestic T20 wickets, and is yet to make his international debut.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league in South Africa will comprise six franchises, and a world-class line up of domestic and international cricketers. The tournament will be played in January-February next year.

