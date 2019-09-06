Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died of cardiac arrest at 63 in Lahore, his family confirmed to Pakistan media on Friday. Pakistan cricket board in turn confirmed the news by sharing a tweet with the information. He had been taken to the Services Hospital in the city after the heart attack but couldn't survive. His son Salman Qadir shared the news with the media.

Qadir stood out for his jumpy- bowling action and played 67 Tests for Pakistan and 104 One Day Internationals. He played his first Test against England in Lahore in December 1977 and first ODI six years later against New Zealand in Birmingham.

He played his last Test match against West Indies in Lahore in December 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in November 1993. Later he served as the chief selector of Pakistan team.

During his career, he took 236 Test wickets with a best of 9/56 in a single innings and 13/101 overall with an average of 32.80. He picked 15 fifers and five 10-wicket hauls.

In the limited overs format, he took 132 wickets with a best of 5/44 in a career, including two five wicket hauls.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) wrote on Twitter, "PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Many current and former Pakistan legends paid their respects to the former leggie.

PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NTRT3cX2in — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of Abdul Qadir. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2019

We all belong to Allah SWT and to Him we all shall return. Deeply saddened to hear about Sir Abdul Qadir's death. May Allah meet his soul with a smile & keep him in His shade of love & mercy, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 6, 2019

Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab's passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the legend of Pakistan Abdul qadir my grief condolences to his family may his soul rest in peace إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/q1AetkSgWj — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir bhai,nation will miss him. May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat Ameen — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 6, 2019

Shocking and sad news,Abdul Qadir the legendary leg spinner is no more,may his soul rest in peace..condolence to the family #RIPAbdulQadir — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) September 6, 2019

Shocked to hear of Abdul Qadir passing away. Great bowler. In many ways revived leg spin bowling. Got to know him quite well during the 1982-83 series and after. Great conversationalist. Hugely knowledgable about the game and candid in his views. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 6, 2019

Sadly this has been confirmed. Just watch any of this, all of this https://t.co/juEqHx9XgJ — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) September 6, 2019