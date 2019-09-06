First Cricket
Cricket world mourns loss of legendary 'magician' Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore at 63 following a cardiac arrest. The legendary leg-spinner was considered to be one of the best spinners in the world during the 1980s. Former and current cricketers paid their respects on Twitter.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 06, 2019 23:35:23 IST

Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died of cardiac arrest at 63 in Lahore, his family confirmed to Pakistan media on Friday. Pakistan cricket board in turn confirmed the news by sharing a tweet with the information. He had been taken to the Services Hospital in the city after the heart attack but couldn't survive. His son Salman Qadir shared the news with the media.

Cricket world mourns loss of legendary magician Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir passed away at 63 in Lahore. AFP

Qadir stood out for his jumpy- bowling action and played 67 Tests for Pakistan and 104 One Day Internationals. He played his first Test against England in Lahore in December 1977 and first ODI six years later against New Zealand in Birmingham.

He played his last Test match against West Indies in Lahore in December 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in November 1993. Later he served as the chief selector of Pakistan team.

During his career, he took 236 Test wickets with a best of 9/56 in a single innings and 13/101 overall with an average of 32.80. He picked 15 fifers and five 10-wicket hauls.

In the limited overs format, he took 132 wickets with a best of 5/44 in a career, including two five wicket hauls.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) wrote on Twitter, "PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Many current and former Pakistan legends paid their respects to the former leggie.

