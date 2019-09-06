Pakistan's spin maestro Abdul Qadir passes away at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest
Former Pakistan player Abdul Qadir was regarded one of the best leg-spinners of his time having started his international career in 1977.
Former leg-spin wizard Abdul Qadir died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore, his family confirmed on Friday.
Khan's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former cricketer was moved to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive as per Dawn.
"My father never had a heart problem so it was sudden and shocking that he suffered a severe attack and could not survive," Salman told AFP.
Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, was one of favourites of former captain Imran Khan -- now Pakistan's prime minister.
Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne -- the second highest Test wicket taker with 708 (only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan's 800) -- was also a big fan of Qadir.
Cricketer Kamran Akmal, too confirmed the demise of Abdul Qadir, according Geo TV.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered their condolences.
Qadir was regarded one of the best leg-spinners of his time having started his international career in 1977. He called time on his Test career in 1990 and retired from ODI cricket in 1993.
Qadir claimed 236 wickets in 67 Tests and 132 wickets in 104 One-Day International matches for Pakistan.
Post retirement Qadir served as Pakistan's chief selector and was an occasional commentator.
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2019 23:51:16 IST
