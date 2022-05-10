Cricket South Africa clears coach Mark Boucher of racism and other disciplinary charges

Cricket South Africa has withdrawn its disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Proteas coach Mark Boucher during a hearing, confirmed the body in its official statement on Tuesday.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has concluded that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Mark Boucher, the coach of the Proteas Men’s cricket team. The Board of CSA has therefore formally and unreservedly withdrawn all of the charges," read its statement.

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers of his time, Boucher was accused by his former international teammate Paul Adams of singing a racially derogatory song in the South Africa dressing room during their playing days. Upon the revelation made my Adams, Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) Ombudsman report recommended action against Boucher.

However, the charges against the 45-year-old South African, who played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs, were withdrawn after Adams decided not to testify against him during the cricket board's disciplinary hearing, which was earlier postponed from last February to May.

"Mr Adams recently announced that he had withdrawn from testifying against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Adams stated that his concerns articulated during the SJN process were about the overall “culture” in the Proteas team during the early 2000s, rather than being about any particular player," wrote CSA.

The statement further read that Boucher apologised to Adams during the proceeding and it was accepted by the former left-arm spinner.

Adams earlier also took to social media to explain why he decided to withdraw from testifying.

PAUL ADAMS MEDIA STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/MdDVYFapyq — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) May 8, 2022

"In my testimony, I said that during my time in the national team, there was a culture within that environment, that felt it was fine for a derogatory nickname given to me, to be sung during fines meetings in the changing room, by my fellow team-mates," Adams said in a statement he posted on social media.

"I indicated, upon reflection and after discussing with my wife (my girlfriend at the time) that I felt humiliated by the song. Not at any stage did I mention any player's name who may have initiated the song.

"The only time I confirmed a name, was when the panel asked if I addressed Mark Boucher personally regarding the nickname, and I replied that he was part of a broader group that sang the song and that I never addressed the matter within the team environment at the time. Not at any stage did I go in there with the intention to single Mark Boucher out."

Ten days ago, former South Africa captain and team director Graeme Smith was cleared of racism charges in an independent arbitration process following the SJN commission's report. The SJN made tentative findings that Smith had engaged in prejudicial behaviour.

