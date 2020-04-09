Australian cricketer David Warner took to Instagram to share a throwback video from last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is seen swinging a bat like a sword.

The viral clip shows the SunRisers Hyderabad player imitating Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s trademark sword celebration during a shoot for a commercial. Warner breaks into laughter the moment the director says cut.

Warner asked his fans to give their opinion as to how he did as compared to Jadeja.

“Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I've got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?” the Aussie captioned the post.



Much like other sportspersons, Warner too is spending his time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, the left-handed batsman had shaved his head to show support to healthcare workers who are working day and night to treat COVID-19 patients.

He had also nominated Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns and others to take the challenge and extend their support to healthcare workers.

In 2018, Warner was banned from playing cricket for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The explosive batsman had returned to the Australian team last year and played in the 2019 World Cup. He also played IPL last year.

