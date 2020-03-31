First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: David Warner shaves head to show support for health workers, nominates Virat Kohli, Steve Smith for challenge

Australian cricketer David Warner has extended his support to healthcare workers who are working round the clock to treat coronavirus patients.

FP Trending, Mar 31, 2020 15:03:17 IST

The opening batsman posted a video where he is seen shaving his head. Warner nominated Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns and others to take the challenge and extend their support to frontline workers during Covid-19.

In the clip posted on Instagram, shirtless Warner is seen shaving his head with a trimmer. He also shared a photograph of the shaved look.

“Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” read the post.

Warner’s post has garnered over 1,18,000 likes so far.

Cricketers and celebrities are taking to various social media platforms to extend their support to people fighting the deadly virus. They have also urged fans to abide by the government guidelines to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 has claimed over 37,800 lives across the globe and close to 8 lakh people have tested positive for the disease.

In India, COVID-19 has claimed 32 lives and more than 1,200 people been diagnosed with the disease.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 15:03:17 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli

