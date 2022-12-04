Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Core has to play every single game': Sunil Gavaskar slams frequent breaks taken by senior Indian players

Cricket

'Core has to play every single game': Sunil Gavaskar slams frequent breaks taken by senior Indian players

Batting legend Gavaskar called for the core of the Indian team to play as many matches as possible in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

'Core has to play every single game': Sunil Gavaskar slams frequent breaks taken by senior Indian players

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Sportzpics

Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on the culture of taking frequent breaks from international duty, a trend that has become a fairly common occurrence in Indian cricket in recent years.

A number of first-team players have opted to get their workloads managed in recent months with the cricketing calendars more cramped than ever, resulting in the BCCI selectors opting to rest senior players for certain tournaments from time to time.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul had been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand that took place right after the T20 World Cup, with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan taking over captaincy duties for the T20Is and ODIs respectively.

Batting icon Gavaskar, however called for the core of the Indian team to get as much game time as possible in the build-up to the ODI World Cup that India will host in the months of October and November next year.

“I hope there is not too much chopping and changing. I also hope there is not too much of giving a break now. Then the combination takes a long time to gel when you come into the World Cup. And then in World Cup, there is no matches where you can afford to lose.

“So it is very important that the core plays all matches. Yes there will be an odd player coming in somewhere when you need an extra bowler or a batter. But the core has to play every single one-day game. No rest. You are playing for India. No rest. You want to win the World Cup. And for that, you need that combination to be absolutely gelling every single game,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying.

Following the New Zealand tour, which featured a number of reserve players and witnessed pacer Umran Malik make his ODI debut, the Indian team has travelled to Bangladesh where they are currently playing the first of three one-day internationals and will later face the Bangla Tigers in two Tests.

While senior players Rohit, Kohli and Rahul are back in the side, with vice-captain Rahul donning the wicketkeeping gloves, the Men in Blue are without Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out in the build-up to the first ODI with a shoulder injury.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 04, 2022 18:20:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

49% international cricketers ready to reject central contracts for T20 leagues: FICA Report
First Cricket News

49% international cricketers ready to reject central contracts for T20 leagues: FICA Report

As per the FICA report, "49% would consider rejecting a central contract if they were paid more to play in domestic leagues".

Shweta Sehrawat to captain women's India U19 team for T20I series against New Zealand
First Cricket News

Shweta Sehrawat to captain women's India U19 team for T20I series against New Zealand

India will play five-match T20I home series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill bats in favour of closed-roof stadiums after 2nd ODI gets washed out
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill bats in favour of closed-roof stadiums after 2nd ODI gets washed out

The second ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed a little under 13 overs of play before incessant rain forced the match officials to call off the game.