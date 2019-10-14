Conflict of interest looms large over Sourav Ganguly as former India captain pads up for new innings
Sources say they expect Ganguly to quit from all the conflicting posts by 3pm, including his involvement with Delhi Capitals. However, if he is found to be in conflict, the post of president will lie vacant as there is no move (at the time of writing) to file a dummy candidate.
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs PUN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MAN Puducherry beat Manipur by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HP Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs AP Assam beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs VID - Oct 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Wrong to dismiss 'informal' Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit, but economics must now catch up with optics
-
Reluctant to travel away from their homes in Kashmir, businessmen in Srinagar fear situation will worsen two months since abrogation of Article 370
-
Hong Kong gears up for pro-democracy rally today after weekend protests turn violent as city shows no sign of letting up
-
Eliud Kipchoge’s 1:59.40 run is as much a triumph of scientific endeavour as that of human endurance
-
IRCTC makes blockbuster stock market debut; zooms over 101% to Rs 680 per share in early morning trade; firm's m-cap at Rs 10,972 cr
-
From Ananya Panday to Karan Deol, Bollywood piles on the star kids and debutants in 2019
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Maharashtra polls: In Bhandara, Narendra Modi claims divisive politics a thing of past in state, says welfare of poor at centre of govt schemes
-
After Sabeen remembers Karachi's beloved activist, who supported the arts and paid a price for freedom
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
All eyes on Sanjeev Gupta, life member, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association! Even as Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president gets set to pad up for a bigger innings – president of BCCI, it will be the conflict of interest clause in Lodha reforms that will define the fall of the dice.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters
Gupta, who is in his mid-40s, has, in a very short time become a terror for India’s cricketing fraternity, especially administrators. He has fired 400 emails with the CoA and it is his complaints that have found so many, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid in the crosshair of conflict issues.
“I do not have any personal vendetta against anyone, I have nothing to attain from anybody and nothing of mine is at stake. I do not have any vested interest, whatsoever. My only intent behind writing frequent complaint mails is for 100 percent compliance of the Lodha reforms,” he said recently.
It is this zeal of his that could derail Ganguly becoming president, unless, of course, the CAB president resigns from all conflicted positions before filing his nomination with BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India. The deadline for filing is 5pm, but all in the fray are expected to file by 3pm.
Meanwhile, Gupta has early this morning shot off an email asking the ethics officer DK Jain, former SC judge, to take immediate cognisance of two of his “precise complaints” filed on 4 October "against Ganguly and Rajat Sharma for breaching Rule 38 (4) holding two posts at a time.
1.Office bearer of a member – rule 38 (4(m)
2.Administrator/Office-bearer – rule 38 (4) (f) to be read with rule 1 (A) (a).
Also in breach of your order 16, June 2019 para 32,” he said in the mail copied to the three-member CoA.
The para 32 in the order by DK Jain reads as follows:
“In the instant case, having regard to the aforenoted stand of Mr Ganguly, viz (i) that if it is found by the Ethics Officer that his presence in the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has resulted in a “conflict of interest” situation, as envisaged in Rule 38 of the Rules, his Reply in these Complaints may be treated as his resignation there from immediate effect and (ii) that his involvement with the IPL Franchise has come to an end in May 2019, I declare that in the present case the “Conflict of Interest” is tractable.
“Although it is trite law that the ignorance of the law is no excuse and, Mr Ganguly was obliged to disclose the requisite information as stipulated in Rule 38(2) of the Rules, but bearing in the mind the fact that the Rules have come into existence only after August 2018, I am inclined to give benefit of doubt to Mr Ganguly that perhaps he may not have realised that his occupying the said three posts did involve “Conflict of Interest”. Accordingly, I direct the BCCI to ensure that Mr Sourav Ganguly relinquishes his interests, which give rise to “Conflict of Interest” and does not continue to occupy more than one post as enumerated in Rule 38(4) of the Rules at any given point of time,” he wrote.
Sources say they expect Ganguly to quit from all the conflicting posts by 3pm, including his involvement with Delhi Capitals. However, if he is found to be in conflict, the post of president will lie vacant as there is no move (at the time of writing) to file a dummy candidate.
Apparently, if a dummy candidate is filed and Ganguly becomes Lodha compliant, then it would ensure that there is an election and BCCI wants to avoid such a scenario. However, if the post goes vacant, then according to Lodha reforms, elections should be held within 45 days.
There is no option for co-opting anybody in the Apex Council, unlike BCCI’s earlier practice with regard to sudden vacancies.
Interestingly, Ganguly will have only a 10-month ride as BCCI president as the Lodha-mandated cooling-off period of three years kicks in after that. There is speculation that Ganguly’s candidature was acceptable to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and former president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, only after the ex-India skipper agreed to campaign for BJP in the forthcoming Bengal elections.
Meanwhile, Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, will be BCCI secretary for only eight months as he too has to cool off after that. Thus Ganguly and Shah would be in the saddle for a very short time unless a new sports bill, overriding Lodha reforms, is tabled and approved by parliament.
Sources say that in the event of the sports bill not being in place by then, Brijesh Patel, currently tipped to become IPL Chairman, will take over as president when Ganguly cools off and the search for a new secretary would start afresh.
However, Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Singh Thakur, a shoo-in for the treasurer’s post, would continue to complete his term.
Certainly, there are hectic behind-the-scenes activity going on, with former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla too not willing to go out without a fight. The day’s events will set the ball rolling for the rest of the year. But sources say that an even more interesting aspect would be the choice of BCCI representative to ICC. That call would be made next month. Until then Monday evening is when the bells toll for many in BCCI’s set-up.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 12:12:06 IST
Also See
BCCI affiliated units to finalise names of new office-bearers in 'informal meeting' in Mumbai ahead of AGM
Sourav Ganguly set to be named new BCCI president after state units oppose 'understanding' over Brijesh Patel
MCA polls clear decks for CoA's exit, all eyes now on BCCI elections as cricket administration struggles for normalcy