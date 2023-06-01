What a season 2023 was for the IPL, leaving the whole cricketing world in awe. With frequent 200-plus totals and exhilarating chases that went to the last ball and young talents like Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad rising to the occasion to push the boundaries of the game, the greats of the game have been all praise for the IPL 2023.

The season had a befitting conclusion on Monday with a nail-biting final between the Gujrat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which saw the men in yellow win the big game on the last ball to register their fifth title of the league.

This has also left veterans across the border in Pakistan in praise for the brilliant display of the game in IPL 2023.

Former Pakistan batter and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ramiz Raja was found complimenting IPL 2023 and highlighting CSK skipper MS Dhoni as the most memorable figure in the season.

Expressing his views on his YouTube channel, Raja said, “This IPL will be remembered for the colour yellow, and for MS Dhoni. Because his humility, the Dhoni mania, his captaincy, his calmness, and his keeping will be remembered for the ages.”

“But most of all, this IPL will remembered for the moment when a legend like Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt. There cannot be a bigger compliment for MS Dhoni,” he added.

Talking about the young talent that has risen through this season, Raja said, “It will be remembered for young batting talent, the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. These are stars who’ll decorate these grounds for many years to come. The season will also be remembered for the big names that were benched and players from small nations who made a big mark.

“For the fact that even if you have big names in the coaching staff in the dugout, there’s no guarantee of success for the teams. This IPL will be remembered for the fans, for great shot-making and for great catching. The tournament will be remembered for Gujarat Titans’ bowling and leg spin bowling. This IPL had a wow factor. There has never been a spectacle as big in IPL history.”

