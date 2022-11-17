India were knocked out in the semi-finals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 but pacer Ashdeep Singh had a brilliant campaign as he took 10 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 6.5 in his debut World Cup. The left-arm pacer’s economical and swing bowling has led to Arshdeep being compared to Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes, however, has warned against any such comparisons. Rhodes has seen Arshdeep from close quarters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was the fielding coach for Punjab Kings, the franchise for which the Indian pacer plays.

The 53-year-old South African said the comparisons will only put Arshdeep under pressure to perform.

“I think that’s putting him under a lot of pressure, to compare him to the great Wasim Akram, the sultan of swing. He’s someone who has great potential and the possibility of having a fantastic career,” said Rhodes during an event where he was announced as the global mentor of Abu Dhabi T10 side Samp Army.

Rhodes also praised the 23-year-old Arshdeep for his quick rise on the international stage and said that the pacer has a “fantastic career” ahead.

“Arshdeep has certainly grown in the last two years and that’s been the case with the Indian fast bowlers. You look at a Bumrah and his progression was so so quick and Arshdeep has done the same, he is a young fast bowler, willing to learn and listen and he puts in the hard yards,” he added.

“He does swing the ball and has been a revelation at the death. He’s great in the powerplay, has got good control and he can come around the wicket like Wasim Akram effectively. He’s someone who has great potential and possibility of having a fantastic career. But you start to compare players to the ones who played before them, that puts them under unnecessary pressure. He wants to be the best Arshdeep Singh.”

Arshdeep is currently in New Zealand with Team India for the upcoming T20I series which begins on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.