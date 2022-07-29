Commonwealth Games: Alyssa Healy becomes first wicketkeeper to make 100 dismissals in T20I cricket

Australia Women's Alyssa Healy has became the first wicketkeeper to bag 100 dismissals behind the wickets in T20I cricket. The 32-year-old achieved this milestone during India vs Australia T20I fixture at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

Healy had earlier gone past former India captain and wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni in September 2020 to register the most dismissals in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni had 91 dismissals to his credit in 98 T20Is.

Cricket Australia put out a congratulatory message for the wicketkeeper-batter. Check the tweet here:

In the contest against India, Healy helped Grace Harris run out Yastika Bhatia. She also sent opener Smriti Mandhana back to the pavilion when she caught a wide delivery bowled by Darcie Brown.

In the 12th over, she took a superb catch down the leg side to dismiss Shafali Varma for 48. The Indian side managed to score 154/8. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer with a fine half-century.

She managed to slam 52 off 34 before being dismissed by Megan Schutt in the final over. For Australia, Jess Jonassen took four wickets while Megan Schutt scalped two wickets.

As for Healy, the Australian also holds the record for the most runs in an innings by a wicketkeeper in Women’s ODIs. The 32-year-old slammed 170 versus England in the ICC Women’s World Cup, earlier this year. She was also the highest run-getter in the tournament, with 509 runs to her name.

Most dismissals in T20I Cricket History: Alyssa Healy: 100* MS Dhoni: 91 Sarah Taylor: 74 Quinton de Kock: 73 Rachel Priest: 72

Healy has slammed 2,639 runs in 94 Women’s ODI games at an average of 36.65. In 127 Women’s T20Is, she has scored 2,159 runs. Her highest score was 148, the most by any wicketkeeper in the shortest format.

This is the first time India Women are playing a T20I at Birmingham’s Edgbaston. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will next face Pakistan on 31 July. As for Australia Women, they will face off against Barbados on Sunday.

