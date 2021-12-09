'Clearly this is looking ahead to 2023', Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's elevation as new ODI captain

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is all set to lead Team India in limited-overs format after he was named the new One Day International (ODI) captain on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced that Rohit will take the additional responsibility of being the vice-captain of the Test team that will take on the Proteas in a three-match series starting 26 December.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward,” a statement from BCCI read.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

This new replacement means that the swashbuckling opener will be the only white-ball skipper till the much-awaited 50-over World Cup in 2023.

After Kohli stepped down from the T20I captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup, it was Rohit who led India in the New Zealand T20I series. But during that time, there was no official announcement by the selection committee of his assuming the post of the regular T20I captain. Also, while resigning from T20I captaincy, Kohli had informed that he will continue to lead India in the Tests and ODIs.

So far, Rohit as captain has won the Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup in 2018. He also led the team in several bilateral series when Kohli was not around. Since making his debut against Ireland in 2007, Rohit has played 227 ODI matches and 119 T20 Internationals.

Minutes after the Hitman was appointment as the ODI captain, Twitter erupted with joyous reactions.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his delight over the news and took to his Twitter handle stating that he is looking ahead to 2023.

More important than the announcement of the team to South Africa is the fact that Rohit Sharma is the captain across T20 and ODI cricket. Clearly this is looking ahead to 2023. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2021

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated Rohit for the big step and also thanked Kohli for his contribution so far.

Congratulations to @ImRo45 for becoming captain of ODI and T20 team of india. His experience will definitely boost our prospects. Contribution of @imVkohli can never be forgotten. He took india to pinnacle.@BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 8, 2021

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also praised Sharma's elevation to ODI captaincy as a good decision.

Very good decision https://t.co/MD9WzFOc5t — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021

Sharma's Indian Premier League team, Mumbai Indians, also expressed delight at the news.

' 4️⃣5️⃣ is all set to lead the Men in Blue in white ball cricket. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/btbqDEas0W — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 8, 2021

