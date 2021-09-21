Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chris Gayle turns 42: Tendulkar, Yuvraj and others wish ‘Universe Boss’ on his birthday

  • FP Trending
  • September 21st, 2021
  • 18:01:20 IST

Veteran West Indies and Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, 21 September. He is known not just for his power-hitting abilities but also as a phenomenon on the cricket field.

Gayle has an excellent record of hitting big knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. All around the globe, the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ has notched up 14,261 runs in T20 matches with a strike rate of 145.87 and an average of 36.94.

As the cricketer celebrates his birthday today, Gayle will be seen in action in his 447th T20 match as Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL match in Dubai.

On the special occasion, the cricketing fraternity wished the Jamaican star.

Among the many cricketers, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Yuvraj Singh sent a special greeting to Gayle.

He posted a video of the cricketer dancing to a Michael Jackson song. In the video, both the cricketers are seen trying the famous ‘moonwalk’. In his Instagram post, Singh challenged Gayle by claiming that he was a better dancer than Virat Kohli.

After the post went viral, Gayle replied to his wish with a smiley and heart emoji.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also wished the Jamaican cricketer on his birthday and posted "no matter how big the boundary line is, Gayle always made sure that the ball goes over the ropes."

Former England player Kevin Pietersen also offered his wishes to Gayle. He posted a photo of the ‘Universe Boss’ and said that he may continue entertaining us all.

Below are a few more birthday wishes for Gayle:

