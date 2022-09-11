'Childhood days are back': Twitter reacts as Sachin Tendulkar bats for India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022

Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket ground on Saturday as the 49-year-old legendary cricketer was seen batting for India Legends against South Africa Legends in the tournament opener of the Road Safety World Series 2022 in Kanpur.

Tendulkar could only score a 15-ball 16 innings on the day but hitting two boundaries with the similar grace as he used to in his heydays meant, the fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.

Despite the short stay on the crease, Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2012, was there almost till the end of the powerplay with opening partner Naman Ojha as the duo added 46 runs for the first wicket. Ojha shot four boundaries during his 18-ball stay of 21 runs while entertaining the crowd with four boundaries.

Tendulkar was the first Indian wicket to fall on the night as he was dismissed by South African great Makhaya Ntini. The 45-year-old former South African international got him caught by Johan Botha in the sixth over.

India Legends eventually won the game by a massive 61 runs as Stuart Binny’s 82 not out took the home side to a massive 217/4. Suresh Raina (33 runs off 22 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (35 off 15) stitched important stands with Binny to ensure an imposing target.

In response, South Africa could fetch a 156/9 in 20 overs as Rahul Sharma’s 3/17 led the team to victory. Munaf Patel and Yusuf picked two wickets apiece. For the Proteas, skipper Jonty Rhodes top scored with a 45 not out.

We take a look at fan’s reaction on Twitter as players turned back time:

Dil khush ho gaya aaj #SachinTendulkar ko wapis ground pe dekh kar pic.twitter.com/2kyrfFw9aa — Bharatiya Web Series (@bharatiya_web) September 10, 2022

Watching him on the field, just took me back to my childhood. #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/B1Vo3vee45 — Abhishek (@its_abshake) September 10, 2022

Not demeaning but Dhoni and Kohli fans won’t get our emotions seeing him play #GOD #SachinTendulkar https://t.co/8AOT2xtWbD — Alok Tripathi (@maniac_doctor) September 10, 2022

the time is ticking

and the moment is coming closer Sachin Tendulkar…. The Man , The Myth , The Legend@sachin_rt | #SachinTendulkar | #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/vDoTKUTFo7 — (@Loyalsachfan01) September 10, 2022

crowd cheers for Indian team At kanpur stadium

India legends vs south africa legends #SachinTendulkar # @sachin_rt @RSWorldSeries @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/TY6gn2qVik — Nikhil Singh Rajput (@NikhilSinghBJP) September 10, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.