CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing for their first win of the season when they take on Punjab Kings on 3 April at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. In the last match, CSK's batting line up put up 210 on the scoreboard against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but still they lost by six wickets. Bowling, especially in the death overs, has been a major concern for the side.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, were superb against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) . Their power-packed batting fired. They however faltered against KKR and were bowled out for just 137 in their second game. While batting has not been an issue for Punjab, their bowling has to step up in the game against CSK.

