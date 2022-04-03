CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing for their first win of the season when they take on Punjab Kings on 3 April at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. In the last match, CSK's batting line up put up 210 on the scoreboard against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but still they lost by six wickets. Bowling, especially in the death overs, has been a major concern for the side.
Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, were superb against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) . Their power-packed batting fired. They however faltered against KKR and were bowled out for just 137 in their second game. While batting has not been an issue for Punjab, their bowling has to step up in the game against CSK.
CSK vs PBKS Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings encounter.
CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
CSK vs PBKS Match Details
The CSK vs PBKS match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 3 April, at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal
All-rounders: Odean Smith, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
